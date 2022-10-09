SNL Receives Major Backlash For Insensitive ‘Try Guys’ Sketch, Own Workplace Misconduct Under Fire

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is getting some serious heat for their latest sketch making light of workplace misconduct and infidelity — and there may be more to it than meets the eye.

Anyone who’s been on the internet in the past few weeks has no doubt come across the “Try Guys” debacle on their respective social media feeds, walls, pages and timelines.

As a quick primer before we get into the latest development (and for those who have no idea who The Try Guys even are), The Try Guys are a group of four (former?) friends who successfully split from the media content production juggernaut Buzzfeed that rose to prominence in the 2010s. Managing to move their “Try Guys” branding on and setting up their own media company Second Try LLC, that produces content variety content on YouTube and TV. The four “Guys Who Try” were initially Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and the owner and founder who everyone’s been talking about recently — Ned Fulmer.

Needless to say, Ned Fulmer as a married man with two young children, has received intense criticism for engaging in workplace misconduct with a subordinate employee, Alexandria Herring (often referred to as “Alex”), an associate producer. The employee in question worked with editor YB Chang as part of the food-centric sub-group, the Food Babies within the Try Guys’ company.

A key reason as to why people are upset with Fulmer is that he profited significantly off of his branding as a “wife guy”, constantly proclaiming his love for wife Ariel Fulmer and bragging about his status as a “family man” on videos. Additionally, he manages a lifestyle brand centered around his relationship with Ariel Fulmer, releasing cookbooks, participating in interviews, having their relationship featured in magazines and even doing relationship-focused talks at universities.

This one is a doozy, so strap in!

Several days after the news broke, the remaining Try Guys released a statement confirming that Ned Fulmer had been released from the company after a thorough internal review. As the rumors did not entirely abate, and in light of the intense speculation, The Try Guys released the now famous video that was parodied by Saturday Night Live:

This response was much-lauded by nearly everyone — from traditional media outlets covering the topic like Rolling Stone, Deadline and Variety, to people on the internet and fans of the Try Guys — for their masterful response that expertly straddled the fine line between corporate and genuine. In the video, Eugene Lee Yang (left) displayed a palpable amount of anger in his gaze, while Zach Kornfeld (center) appeared dejected and sad, and Keith Habersberger (right) looked disappointed and disgusted.

SNL took this response, disregarding the praise from nearly all avenues on the handling of this situation, and decided to put out an insensitive sketch that instead made fun of the Try Guys for “overreacting” to a simple “workplace misconduct” issue.

Chris Del Ray sharing the following statement, quote tweeting the initial Saturday Night Live clip, expressing that they felt it was “pretty tasteless comedy” for “making the victims the punchline”:

Oof, rude awakening to SNL that the entire internet is on the Try Guy’s side. There were so many other ways they could have parodied this, but they went for making the victims the punchline while downplaying workplace harassment. 😬 That’s pretty tasteless comedy. https://t.co/wn6kzYbMQr — Chris Del Rey (@CMouaDelRey) October 9, 2022

Now, several Try Guys fans and followers were also quick to add to the growing discourse with some top level sleuthing — it seems that Ned Fulmer’s college friend is an existing SNL writer, potentially explaining why Fulmer was not called out even once during the sketch.

@bertenbenae says:

hm, so let me get this right: ned wasn’t made fun of in the skit, but the other try guys were for processing their emotions? for losing a friend of almost a decade? for potentially losing millions in profit? guess why. ned has a snl writer buddy. this man is a real piece of work. — lauren ♡ // britt stewart is a pro (@berstenbenae) October 9, 2022

And the criticisms keep pouring in — the number of likes on all of these tweets truly shows how much SNL has orchestrated their own PR image issue with this “tasteless” sketch, as @tgkooist shares:

that try guys skit was so tasteless…saying they were overreacting for firing ned when it is so rare for men to face the consequences of their actions in the entertainment industry #snl — ru⁷ (@tgkooist) October 9, 2022

@emiliniumfalcon added:

The following may contain language not suitable for younger readers.

I should not care this much but snl doing a try guys bit where they make fun of NOT Ned but the other three for holding him accountable for all his shit and being hurt by it is so nasty like pls tell me more abt how funny you think a man cheating on his wife with his employee is — emily🖤🔮🌈✨ (@emiliniumfalcon) October 9, 2022

@jeannesaintremy highlights the “screwed up” nature of poking fun at this sort of “power dynamic”-tinged sexual relationship, between a “company’s founder and one of its employees”:

is it just me or is it kinda screwed up that they are making fun of a POWER DYNAMIC of a sexual relationship between a company’s founder and one of its employees?? #snl #tryguys pic.twitter.com/WjDV1v0XLA — La Comtesse Jeanne de la Motte Valois-Saint-Rémy (@jeannesaintremy) October 9, 2022

Rather importantly, Try Guys founder Keith Habersberger’s wife Becky Habersberger shared the following on her Twitter timeline, referencing the Try Guys’ podcast, the TryPod and Ned Fulmer’s admittance of having a friend in SNL:

Anyone remember the Trypod episode where he talks about his Yale friend who writes for SNL…asking for a friend — Becky Habersberger (@becksmecks) October 9, 2022

@lxghtoflove replied, sharing the clip in question where Fulmer admits to the friendship, and adds that, “right now taking a job as Cast Member at SNL would be a step down career-wise for us”:

big oof

Eagle-eyed internet sleuths then appeared to have found the SNL writer in question via Instagram, like @covcy and @samanttu, who appeared to confirm it further:

@covcy: whoop there it is @samanttu: And he posted this to his story. Gotta be him

And he posted this to his story. Gotta be him pic.twitter.com/PkKCCgcchv — sam sz 🌿 (@samanttu) October 9, 2022

Fans were making even more connections, with @AlyssaKissaxx highlighting an alleged connection to Herring as well, while @myspacep4p seems to have triangulated Fulmer’s friend:

Alexandria was talking about Will Stephen and it seems that Ned’s friend with the newborn was Dan Bulla — Jas (@myspacep4p) October 9, 2022

SNL’s very own workplace misconduct allegations got brought up in the thick of this, with many people like @randomtology using this as a chance to highlight Saturday Night Live‘s notorious history of misogyny and closing an eye to misconduct:

Anyway yeah not surprised SNL would want to make properly handling sexual workplace misconduct into a joke.

Anyway yeah not surprised SNL would want to make properly handling sexual workplace misconduct into a joke. pic.twitter.com/QA8fA37Ule — Yuff 🎄✨ (@randomtology) October 9, 2022

@jasforevermore added:

of course snl would make fun of people who properly handle sexual misconduct in the workplace

of course snl would make fun of people who properly handle sexual misconduct in the workplace https://t.co/EgIuXcapwx pic.twitter.com/8yLzQQZL64 — jas (@jasforevermore) October 9, 2022

What about Ned Fulmer’s wife and children caught in all of this mess? @absolutelyabbyy shares her harrowing realization:

just realized ariel’s children now have an SNL skit to watch about the time their father cheated on their mother and ruined his career. used his full name and everything. i can’t decide if that’s awful or not #tryguys

just realized ariel's children now have an SNL skit to watch about the time their father cheated on their mother and ruined his career. used his full name and everything. i can't decide if that's awful or not #tryguys — ab 🐈‍⬛ (@absolutelyabbyy) October 9, 2022

@zerogasms also posted two tweets that went viral, getting frustrated at SNL for “downplaying” the issue as a “simple cheating [scandal]”, and “twisting the narrative for laughs”:

if anything,, can we PLEASE stop downplaying it as just a simple cheating scanda . ned fulmer was her BOSS . this was a power imbalance , and companies like SNL are just twisting the narrative for laughs . it’s just stupid ,, and unfair to the remaining try guys as they fight — zero (@zerospams) October 9, 2022

Another highlighted the serious toll that this scandal is taking on the other Try Guys creators:

“the try guys should be happy , they’re getting so much attention” #tryguys #snl … just listen to their recent podcast . they are miserable . keith could barely enjoy his tour for something he worked hard on . zach drained himself until he couldn’t go no more being the only — zero (@zerospams) October 9, 2022

Overall, it truly seems that SNL has created an even bigger PR issue for themselves, by casting a spotlight on their own sexual misconduct allegations — and by attempting to make fun of workplace misconduct in the first place, prolonging the discourse on this topic even further.

What do you think about SNL’s “Try Guys” sketch? Do you think it was in good taste? Share your thoughts in the comments below!