Guided by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has revolutionized the superhero movie genre, making a lasting impact on the entire film industry. The peak of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three was reached with the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked the conclusion of the epic Infinity Saga. These films contributed to the franchise’s impressive growth and cemented its position as a dominant force in the film world today.

After Robert Downey Jr.’s emotional sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, and Chris Evans passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now faces even greater and more formidable challenges, with Earth’s superheroes standing on the edge of the unknown.

WandaVision, and the sequel that will start something new

The MCU made a bold move into streaming television, incorporating mainline movie actors into their new Marvel TV shows. Phase Four officially started in 2021 with the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus). This captivating series, featuring Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), explored a unique concept of breaking the fourth wall, delving into their lives as a blissfully newlywed couple — even though Vision was deceased in the MCU canon. The show is set in the seemingly-charming town of Westview, New Jersey, where the couple’s “perfect” lives begin to unravel.

Due to the immense popularity of WandaVision, two spin-off/sequel projects have been confirmed: Vision Quest and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. And it will be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos that Marvel will reportedly add new LGBTQ+ representation.

The upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, seems to be embracing a “musical theater” style, taking inspiration from the success of unexpected hits like “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision. This connection makes sense because the renowned Broadway and Disney lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are the creators of WandaVision‘s iconic jingles. Moreover, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will portray the older witch Lilia Calderu within the witches’ coven — and she has been quite open about the excitement behind the scenes.

Additionally, several actors, including Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, have been officially confirmed to be part of the cast in undisclosed roles. Among the most noteworthy rumors and announcements is Joe Locke (Heartstopper) being cast as Billy Maximoff, Wanda Maximoff’s son and the superhero Wiccan from the Marvel Comics. Interestingly, Wiccan is in fact the one half of Marvel’s “most prominent gay couple”, alongside the hero Hulkling. To say that there is already precedent for LGBTQ+ rep or relationships is a given — but it seems like Marvel might be heading in a different direction with their new release, if leaks are to be believed.

How Marvel might bring in real LGBTQ+ representation

Marvel Studios has made strides in recent years to improve LGBTQ+ representation in its films and television shows. Inclusivity and diversity have become essential elements in the storytelling process, and Marvel has been gradually introducing more LGBT+ characters and storylines.

One notable example is the character of Valkyrie, portrayed by Tessa Thompson, in the Thor films and Avengers: Endgame. The character’s bisexuality was confirmed by Tessa Thompson and also by the director of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi. Thor franchise’s rocky alien Korg was also revealed to be canonically “gay” — seeing as reproduction for his species occurs when two Kronan men hold hands over a lava pit. Additionally, in the Disney+ series Loki (2021), the eponymous character of Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, has been depicted as gender-fluid, which aligns with the character’s representation in the original Norse mythology.

Now, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company’s newest attempt to bring in more LGBTQ+ rep will allegedly take place in the form of Agatha Harkness, according to known Marvel source CanWeGetSomeToast, Agatha in Coven of Chaos will be revealed to be a “Bisexual Queen”. Also, according to them, there might have been some little hints in WandaVision — looks like it really was “Agatha All Along”:

But how will audiences know that Agatha is indeed bisexual? Well she is likely to be in a visibly LGBTQ relationship — with none other than Aubrey Plaza’s currently undisclosed character — also likely a witch, or perhaps Death itself (it’s complicated).

In response to the initial rumor of “Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn are playing centuries-old witch girlfriends in Coven of Chaos“, another industry source/leaker Alex P. has another additional tidbit of news to share — that Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn’s characters might in fact be engaged, or even fully married. Dropping a cryptic GIF of Beyoncé performing her classic pop hit “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”, Alex P. states n response to Twitter user Bob Rodriguez:

Okay…if this is enough to make it the best MCU D+ show, what does this do? (quote tweet) Bob Rodriguez: If Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn are playing centuries-old witch girlfriends in Coven of Chaos, this is already the best MCU D+ show

Okay…if this is enough to make it the best MCU D+ show, what does this do? https://t.co/TAfLXiBoC5 pic.twitter.com/vKfMz1uPQ2 — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 31, 2023

With the promise of Broadway-level musical numbers, catchy musical jingles and campy witch shenanigans, every indication so far tells us that Agatha: Coven of Chaos could be a total departure from the Marvel norm. It could really give audiences something unique and fun — a queer-coded romp through magic and chaos. Eventually resulting in the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, of course.

What do you think about Marvel Studios potentially adding more LGBTQ+ representation in the form of Agatha Harkness? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

In WandaVision, a captivating and emotional journey unfolds, exploring themes of grief, trauma, and the nature of reality itself. The series delves into the mysteries surrounding Wanda and Vision’s children, Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). The stellar cast includes Kathryn Hahn as neighbor and later revealed witch, Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who later becomes the superhero Photon. Also featured are Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.