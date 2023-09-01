Marvel Quiety Changes the Name of the ‘Agatha’ Series…Again

Marvel has been dealing with some big announcements today, the biggest being the complete reshuffling of the Disney+ TV show schedule. On top of the schedule changes, it appears Marvel has sneakily changed the name of the Agatha series…again.

Agatha is the spinoff series meant to cover the life of Agatha Harkness, the breakout star from the WandaVision series. While the Marvel witch typically appears as an older woman in the comics, Kathryn Hahn gave her a new, youthful portrayal. Fans were quick to flock to Hahn and beg for her to be explored further. The MCU granted that wish, and the spinoff series was born.

Not much is known about the series other than it will bring back many of the citizens from Westview. Debra Jo Rupp is set to return as Mrs. Hart in the spinoff, along with Emma Caulfield as Dottie. Many people, including us, believed Dottie was behind the mysterious hypnotized patrons of Westview, but as the song denotes—”It was Agatha all along.”

Fan-favorite deadpan actress Aubrey Plaza is also joining the cast of the new series, though her character has yet to be revealed. That hasn’t stopped Plaza from dropping subtle hints about the series. She shared an image of what appeared to be the back of a production chair, with the title of the MCU series being The Darkhold Diaries, which was in the same font as The Princess Diaries.

Most people believed it to be a spoof and a running joke, but now it appears that Marvel has quietly confirmed this name to be the new name of the Agatha series.

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Renamed to ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’

Initially, when Marvel had announced that the Agatha series would be happening, it was given a production name of Agatha: House of Harkness. This was already a perfect name, considering it noted that we would be seeing more about how the Harkness name became synonymous with being a witch in the MCU.

However, during production, the series would go through a significant rebranding. House of Harkness would become Coven of Chaos. Again, fans were quite delighted with the new name of the series, as it pointed to some wonderfully great magic battles, at least to us.

Agatha did show off her skills when she and the Scarlet Witch went toe-to-toe with one another. There was also some backstory that included how Agatha became massively powerful.

The new name of Darkhold Diaries could go deeper into the infamous book that transformed the Scarlet Witch into a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Darkhold is a powerful relic that sorcerers and witches can use to become even more powerful.

The diary’s presence in the name might also go through a journalistic approach that showcases how Agatha became so powerful and where she has been.

The second name change might be a bit concerning, though, as it appears that the MCU might be having difficulty hammering down the crux of the story for the series. They will have plenty more time to figure that out, as the show has been delayed by an entire year.

The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the delays and the new name change, announced that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be released in early fall of 2024. This is incredibly disappointing, considering the show was meant to be released this winter. Disney has been pushing Marvel to shuffle things around, and it appears that is precisely what has happened.

While Marvel figures out its new release schedule, it has given the Agatha series almost an entire year to dial in the finer details. We are unsure what the new name entails, but we’ll find out in the coming months.

What do you think of the Agatha series changing its name again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!