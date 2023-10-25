Jonathan Majors’ Kang Character Cut From MCU Series, But Marvel Also Replaces Another Villain

News recently surfaced that a Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror character had been removed from the Loki TV series, and now it seems Marvel Studios are replacing another villain in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jonathan Majors blasted onto the Marvel scene in the finale episode of Loki‘s first season. Conceived by Michael Waldron, who also served as head writer, Loki Season 1 was directed by Kate Herron and starred Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief.

In the last episode of the six-episode season, Loki, along with Loki Variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), travels to the End of Time to confront He Who Remains — Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror Variant. After Sylvie kills He Who Remains, multiple new realities branch from the Sacred Timeline, creating problems for the characters in Season 2.

Jonathan Majors returned, this time as a more clear-cut version of Kang the Conqueror, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamania (2023) from director Peyton Reed. The third Ant-Man Marvel movie was highly anticipated but unfortunately failed to deliver with fans and at the box office, becoming one of the studio’s worst-performing titles to date.

That said, Majors was a highlight in the movie, which, of course, also starred the titular Ant-Man and the Wasp actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, respectively. But, the future of Kang in the MCU would come crashing down after Majors was arrested in New York City in March 2023 on domestic assault charges, including harassment and strangulation.

Since then, and despite claiming his innocence and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, releasing alleged evidence that the victim had recanted their claims, Majors has stayed clear of the spotlight as the litigation continues. His future as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU is seemingly a fragile one. Loki TV series executive producer Kevin Wright did acknowledge the legal troubles in a recent interview, saying that, while he appreciated the situation was “complicated,” he hoped that people would look towards Majors’ and the rest of the cast’s performances.

So, sure enough, Majors is still appearing in the Loki TV show. Absent from the first two episodes, Majors eventually appeared in Episode 3, “1893,” as Variant Victor Timely. Fans knew that Victor Timely was coming, thanks to the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and here Majors puts in a vastly different performance to his other counterparts, He Who Remains and Kang.

Interestingly, though, Wright also quietly revealed that Victor Timely was supposed to first appear in Season 1 of Loki but was cut from plans before the studio finalized the season’s storyline. This was due to there already being enough plot in the freshman season, and Victor Timely’s inclusion may have run the risk of derailing the story. On another note, even as they include Majors in Season 2, there is currently no mention of him being Kang the Conqueror, which could be a sign that Marvel is moving away from identifying him as Kang.

Kang aside, Loki Episode 3 also saw the comeback of Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes, except here she was a vastly different character than what audiences were initially introduced to in 2021. In “1893” Miss Minutes was shown to have more agency than ever before while also taking on a leadership role after the death of He Who Remains. Could she be the orchestrator of this whole thing?

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Miss Minutes received more of a backstory in the latest episode of the Loki TV series too, explaining how she came to be and delving into the character’s frustration over never having a real body. It is here that Miss Minutes becomes the most sinister she has ever been.

“Throughout the episode, though, Timely makes it clear that he cannot be who Minutes wishes him to be,” writes ScreenRant. “This, combined with Timely’s fondness for [Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw)] and rebuking of Miss Minutes’ declaration of love for him/He Who Remains, causes the AI creation to become truly villainous, eerily threatening, and potentially the true replacement of Ultron going forward.”

Ultron was the villainous AI that appeared in the second Avengers movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Age of Ultron has been deemed one of the worst Avengers movies when compared with the first film, The Avengers (2012), as well as the climactic Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) from the Russo Brothers.

Ultron reappeared in the MCU in 2021, this time in the animated What If…? series. Here, the villain was played by Ross Marquand and not the original actor, James Spader.

As the Loki TV series progresses, more information will likely come to light surrounding Miss Minutes, the new sinister AI of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki is part of the Multiverse Saga and thus Phase Five of the MCU; the series stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophie Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Kate Dickie as Time Variance Authority (TVA) General Dox, Eugene Cordero as Casey, and Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros/”O.B.”

What do you think about Miss Minutes replacing Ultron as the new evil AI in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!