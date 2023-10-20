Jonathan Majors’ Kang Character Removed From ‘Loki’ Series, Marvel Confirms

Marvel confirms that they have removed Jonathan Majors’ Kang character from the Loki TV series.

The New York Police Department arrested Jonathan Majors for domestic assault in March 2023. After an alleged domestic dispute, including harassment and strangulation, where the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition” (per Associated Press), Majors was arraigned in the New York City court a day later. Priya Chaudhry is handling the Hollywood star’s legal troubles. Days after his arrest, Chaudhry released text messages, allegedly from the victim, recanting the domestic disturbance claims.

Since the incident, and despite claiming his innocence and contesting the claims of domestic abuse, more individuals have come forward with allegations of being a victim to Majors in years past. At present, Majors has largely been behind the scenes, with his next trial date coming later this month on October 25 in New York City. Following his arrest, he was let go from his talent and PR firms, Entertainment 360 and the Lede Company, respectively, and dropped from his Texas Rangers and United States Army ad campaigns.

After being one of the highlights of an otherwise muddled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and one of the headlining stars of the third Creed franchise movie, Creed III (2023), Majors’ arrest saw Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe thrown into chaos, at least in the eyes of fans. Audiences questioned if Majors would still be a part of the ongoing Phase Five and beyond as the Multiverse Saga looks set to incorporate Kang the Conqueror in a big and continuous way. The next Avengers movie is called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), after all.

It has been largely assumed that Kang the Conqueror would be the next Big Bad of the MCU, taking over from the Infinity Saga’s Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), but Marvel Studios has never truly confirmed that this is the case. However, as the mid-credits scene of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed, the Council of Kangs is very real, and there are multiple Variants — a term first used in the TV series Loki on Disney+ — of this powerful force of nature.

Ant-Man 3 was the second appearance of Jonathan Majors, after he made his MCU debut, albeit as Kang Variant He Who Remains, in Michael Waldron and Kate Herron’s Loki Season 1.

The post-credits scene of Marvel’s 31st feature film gave audiences an insight into what was to come for Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, revealing that a new Variant of the character, Victor Timely, would be joining Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius in the second season of the Disney+ series.

At one point, it was unclear if Marvel would act on the arrest and allegations fired at Jonathan Majors, but the studio is still moving ahead with including him in the second season of Loki. Speaking earlier this month, executive producer Kevin Wright said he hoped fans would appreciate the performances of the actors more than anything but acknowledged that the situation was “complicated.”

That same executive producer has also revealed that Majors’ Kang character has been removed from the Loki series.

In an interview with Moviefone, Wright revealed that the Victor Timely character was meant to appear in season one of the series. “I think for us, it wasn’t a challenge. I think the fun thing was we knew we wanted to do Victor,” the executive said. “Victor was an idea that we were trying to get into season one, and it was just never going to be able to fit because there’s too much story.”

He continued, adding: “But it was exciting because the last thing we’re hearing is that war’s coming. All of these terrible things are happening, and then the most unexpected version of this guy pops up, and he pops up in the past. That was exciting.”

Victor Timely actually just made his first appearance in Loki Season 2 in episode 3, “1893,” and judging by Wright’s comments, Majors will continue appearing, maybe as Victor, maybe as someone else, as the series progresses.

Loki Season 2 comes from writer Eric Martin and a directing team led by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/Kang the Conqueror, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, and Ke Huy Quan as Ouroborus/”O.B.”

