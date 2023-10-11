Home » Entertainment » Marvel » Marvel Confirms the Jonathan Majors Situation, Franchise Future Revealed

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror leaning on a table

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans now know the future of Jonathan Majors in the franchise.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror
Credit: Marvel Studios

Actor Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) first appeared in Kevin Feige’s MCU in the first season of Loki on Disney+. Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Majors made his splashy debut in the series finale of Loki Season 1.

Appearing as a Kang the Conqueror Variant, He Who Remains, Majors’ performance was acclaimed by critics and viewers, and many were ready to see this new big villain take over the MCU, just like Thanos (Josh Brolin) did in Phases One, Two, and Three.

Josh Brolin's Thanos in Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Majors next appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and while anticipation was extremely high for the third movie in Peyton Reed’s trilogy, the film failed to deliver, marking a franchise low and becoming the worst-performing feature in the MCU.

Shortly after, Majors’ Hollywood takeover continued with a starring role in Michael B. Jordan’s (Black Panther) directorial debut, Creed III (2023). But by late March, Majors would be arrested by the New York Police Department on assault charges. After an alleged domestic dispute, where the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition” (per Associated Press), Majors was arraigned in the New York City court a day later. Priya Chaudhry is handling Majors’ litigation.

Jonathan Majors in Creed 3
Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros.

Since the incident, and despite stating his innocence, more individuals have come forward with claims of being abused by Majors in years past. At present, Majors has largely been behind the scenes, with his next trial date coming later this month.

This left a big question mark over Majors’ appearance in the upcoming Loki Season 2, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirming that he would appear as Victor Timely in the new series. Now, Marvel has confirmed what the future looks like with the Jonathan Majors situation.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Earlier in October, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright spoke to Variety, revealing that Loki “is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography.”

He added: “The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It’s very much what’s on-screen on Disney+.”

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2
Credit: Marvel Studios

Now, Marvel has confirmed the Jonathan Majors situation at the studio as “complicated.” In an interview with Buzzfeed, Wright, when asked about how he feels the audience will react to Majors returning to the franchise after the assault charges went public, said:

“I couldn’t say how they’ll react. My hope is they are engrossed by the story and not only his performance, but all the performances. There’s a reason why I said it’s the story we set out to make, it’s a good story and it’s really beautifully performed by everybody. So my hope is that people will embrace it and enjoy it, but I also understand that it’s a complicated situation.”

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in 'Loki' 2.01
Credit: Marvel Studios

When Majors was arrested in March on domestic abuse charges, outcry immediately followed, as many questioned whether Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company would recast the actor. Marvel stayed silent, but Majors was dropped by Entertainment 360 and PR firm the Lede Company, with his United States Army recruitment commercials also being taken off the air.

Not only this, but Majors’ Met Gala 2023 invite was rescinded, and Texas Rangers removed the Creed franchise actor from their ad campaign. Another movie, The Man in My Basement, will recast Majors’ role. The Protagonist Pictures film, based on Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel, also stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man, The Lighthouse).

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in 'Loki'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors’ next trial date is set for October 25, 2023, in New York City, and depending on the outcome, could end the actor’s career with Marvel Studios.

What is clear, in this first instance, though, is that Marvel is not making any hasty decisions and is happy to continue featuring the actor in its projects at this “complicated” time. That said, it would also suggest that the MCU franchise’s future has been revealed; that is, the MCU will continue on with Majors’ Kang the Conqueror until a verdict is drawn up by the court, even if a recent casting listing suggests that a new Big Bad is rising.

The Charge in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Looking ahead, then, as well as his appearance in the current series of Loki, Jonathan Majors has been tapped — although not confirmed — to be the Big Bad of Phase Five and Six, with likely appearances in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). This, of course, could all change pending the outcome of Majors’ current legal issues.

At present, no real details have surfaced surrounding the next installments in the Avengers sequence of films. The most recent developments have been reports that Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) have exited the movies as writers for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, respectively, but that has yet to be fully confirmed by Marvel.

What do you think will happen with Jonathan Majors’ Kang? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

