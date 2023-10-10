Marvel Has Its New Big Villain, Jonathan Majors Replaced

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new major villain, which makes the future of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and his many Variants more uncertain.

After the conclusion of the Infinity Saga with the incredibly successful Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel has struggled to replace Thanos (Josh Brolin) as a worthy antagonist for the MCU’s many superheroes. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) brought in a bunch of Webslinger foes who were swiftly returned home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) basically squandered Tony Leung, and even the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) does not appear to be returning any time soon.

While Marvel Studios has positioned Jonathan Majors and his Multiversal threat as the next Big Bad of the MCU, the actor’s dire legal issues may mean Victor Timely, Immortus, and all the other Kang Variants get demoted by the time Avengers: Secret Wars rolls around. At this point, he’ll be lucky to make it through Loki season 2 to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, it seems that Marvel Studios has secretly cast an actor heavily rumored to be the next cosmic threat: Sacha Baron Cohen.

Copyright filings have revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart in a role only identified as “Mystery Man.” It seems that Marvel is keeping things as quiet as possible regarding the Borat (2006) actor’s actual role in the MCU.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been rumored to appear in the MCU for months, but this is the first confirmation that the Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) star actually has been locked down. The fact that Marvel will not reveal what character he is playing even in a legal filing may lend some credence to the idea that Cohen is playing Mephisto, the demonic mastermind of Marvel Comics.

Mephisto has appeared in Marvel Comics since the late 1960s and was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema as a direct reference to various deal-making demons of legend. Over the years, he has faced off against the Silver Surfer, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and, in a particularly notorious story arc, Peter Parker.

The actual season plot of Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne as tech genius Riri Williams, is currently largely unknown, which raises a lot of possibilities of who Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Mystery Man” might be. Why not Mephisto? At the very least, the most demonic force in Marvel lore sneaking into the MCU in an unexpected role would fit his duplicitous strategies in a very meta way.

Ironheart does not currently have a scheduled release date, so we will have to wait and see who Sacha Baron Cohen ends up playing.

At least for now, Marvel is re-introducing Jonathan Majors in Loki season 2 alongside Tom Hiddleston, Sophia di Martino, and Owen Wilson, in which he will appear as at least two known Variants. However, Kang’s days may soon be numbered.

