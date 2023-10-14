‘Loki’ Changes Everything, Turns Jonathan Majors Into A Super Hero

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki might just do the unthinkable for Season 2 and make the big bad villain into the hero.

If it wasn’t for Loki, fans wouldn’t fear Kang the Conqueror. At the end of Season 1, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) went to the end of time and ventured inside the Citadel to find He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). While this version of Kang wasn’t going to go on a huge crusade, he revealed the danger he possessed. If it wasn’t for him controlling the sacred timeline, his other variants would’ve continued the Multiversal war and probably entered the timeline to take over the universe.

He Who Remains won the war and sealed away the timeline from anything else, creating the TVA to help keep order by abducting variants to run the organization. He gave Loki and Sylvie an ultimatum. Help him by taking over his role or allowing his variants to roam free into the timeline by freeing the timeline into the Multiverse. Sylvie decided for Loki and killed He Who Remains, allowing the Council of Kangs to finally be free to continue their conquest.

In Season 2, things get a little more complicated. Loki is still trying to help the TVA fix everything and, most importantly, get ready to face more Kangs and uncover what his variants might be up to. This season allows Mobius (Owen Wilson) to learn more about the secrets behind the TVA, including the fact that in the past, Kang openly served in the TVA before hiding his face. Fans got to meet Ourobouros (Ke Huy Quan), who helped design a lot of the inner workings of the TVA and revealed something very important.

The TVA’s structure is failing to handle all of the new branches. To keep everything going, they need one vital thing. Kang needs to enter his temporal aura (whatever that is) to help OB fix the terminal to allow more branches in the TVA. This is a huge deal, but Episode 2 of Loki made it feel like a small detail after a certain group bombed all of the branches to prune the timeline. The only problem is that those branches will grow again, and when they do, the TVA will need Kang.

If Loki wants the TVA to be safe to handle the branching timeline, they need Kang. Funny enough, the series has focused on an unusual variant of Kang. Victor Timely. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), fans see Loki in fear as he watches Victor experiment with a live audience and admits that Victor Timely is a Kang variant. Fans know that not every Kang variant is evil. Some of them are actually good, so Loki and Mobius may be able to convince Victor Timely to save the day, but it won’t be that easy.

Knowing Loki and Sylvie, they won’t trust any variant of He Who Remains, making the villain’s role very interesting because anything could happen, and the worst part is that they actually need Kang to save the TVA. Unless Loki wants the organization to be utterly destroyed and has no one protecting the timeline, Kang is needed, and that’s very dangerous when Kang is the person you want to stay away from the timeline.

