Marvel Director Dodges Question About Loki’s “Queer Identity” in Season 2

After the titular God of Mischief confirmed long-speculated suspicions about his sexual identity in Season 1 of the Disney+ Loki show, many audiences wondered if Marvel Studios had any plans to expand on his bisexuality in future projects. But with the new season having just premiered last week, it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to hear any more updates on that front, according to one of its directors.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson is officially back and — arguably — better than ever in the sophomore season of Marvel’s smash hit Loki spinoff. So far, we’re only one episode in, but the stakes have never been higher, as the fate of the Multiverse is firmly in his hands.

This season features some face familiar faces from Season 1, including Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Loki’s female alter-ego, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Loki‘s second season also brings some MCU newcomers into the mix, such as Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan’s quirky repairs and maintenance guru, O.B., and Rafael Casal’s hardheaded Hunter X-5, the latter of which is intent on stopping Loki and Co. from exposing the truth of the TVA.

With He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) dead and the Sacred Timeline at risk, dangerous Kang Variants from near and far, as teased in the post-credits for January’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), will indeed pose a significant threat to the MCU Multiverse as we know it. And with Loki Season 2 laying the foundation for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), there’s no denying that the new batch of episodes will be pivotal in setting up the franchise’s future.

Because of this jam-packed season — which is sure to have many surprises in store — longtime Marvel producer Kevin Wright and Episode 2 director Dan Deleeuw are making it clear that this season of Loki will be full of the same time-traveling antics and Multiversal shenanigans that made Season 1 such a hit with audiences.

But with this in mind, Loki’s personal developments will have to take somewhat of a backseat, specifically when it comes to his sexuality.

While Marvel doesn’t exactly have a perfect track record when it comes to including characters from all points on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, Loki Season 1 officially confirmed that Loki identifies as bisexual (as well as his variant and love interest Sylvie) in Episode 3, “Lamentis,” after nearly ten years of fan speculation. This development was “very important” to then-showrunner Kate Herron, who also identifies as bisexual.

To many, the MCU making Loki’s bisexual orientation canon was further evidence of Disney’s commitment to telling diverse stories using diverse creative talent in front of and behind the camera. This moment, though brief, marked a huge step for the MCU, with Loki being the franchise’s first onscreen bisexual character.

However, other members of the LGBTQ+ community were left disappointed by this big reveal, with Queer as Folk creator famously calling out Disney for the “craven, feeble” attempt at bisexual representation in Loki, slamming the character’s coming out scene as “pathetic.”

Since then, Marvel has seemingly been more intentional about including heroes of varying sexual orientations in the narrative, as exemplified by Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals (2021), the studio’s first openly gay character.

Whether or not audiences are truly satisfied with this representation remains unknown, but in a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Dan Deleeuw addressed the possibility of Loki’s sexuality being further fleshed out in Season 2 — and left some readers furious with his response.

When asked by a fan if viewers will “get to see Loki’s queer identity explored this season” during a Q&A, Deleeuw seemingly dodged the question, saying, “It’s not as present, honestly,” before veering off into discussing the character’s overarching motivations for the season:

Erm, it’s not as present, honestly. It’s kind of hard to focus on emotional feelings when the fate of the universe at stake, you know!

With Deleeuw seeming to shut those Loki Season 2 dreams down pretty quickly, it’s not surprising that queer viewers, many of which see themselves reflected in the character, might be disappointed by the director’s statement. However, it’s not exactly surprising; Marvel Studios has provided very little LGBTQ+ representation in its output over the years, with Eternals being one of the only exceptions.

Given that Kate Herron handed over the reins for Loki‘s sophomore season, it’s no wonder that the top creatives behind Loki (none of whom identify as LGBTQ+) are taking the story in a different direction, one that will focus less on Loki’s personal growth and character arc, and instead, on the fate of the Multiverse as a whole — which is no easy feat, considering its nearly incomprehensible scope.

Still, even though Season 1’s big bisexual reveal was hardly much to go off of, it seems pretty likely that Loki’s sexual orientation isn’t going to come up at all this time around. With the stakes being too high for any of the focus to be on “emotional feelings,” it’ll be interesting to see how, or if, Loki Season 2 will connect back to the key lessons of friendship, self-acceptance, and selflessness that defined Season 1, or if all of that character development will go to waste.

Either way, it’s clear that Loki and Sylvie will have to confront their feelings for each other at some point this season, meaning fans shouldn’t give up hope on the God of Mischief getting his big romantic moment just yet. But with Deleeuw’s, frankly, dismissive answer about Loki’s Season 2 motivations, it sounds like writers really couldn’t find any way to work his sexuality into the new episodes.

Loki certainly has a lot on his plate this season, and only time will tell if his previously established sexuality will factor into the story at some point later on. But for now, the next episode of Loki arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, October 13, at 6 p.m. PT.

What do you think of Dan Deleeuw’s comments about Loki’s sexual orientation in Season 2? Would you like to see Loki get a love interest somewhere down the line, whether it be Sylvie or someone else? Let us know in the comments below.