After Scrapping ‘Daredevil’ Marvel Officially Plans New MCU on Disney+

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again was the first of many changes the Marvel Cinematic Universe made for Disney+.

Earlier this week, Disney made the tough call to scrap the Daredevil: Born Again series. After firing the writers and directors, Kevin Feige and co. are starting over with some of the concepts sticking around, but the main takeaway was that Marvel Studios needed to do better. They weren’t satisfied with how the series was being made, so they changed course to make it easier going forward. While this was good for fans to see, it also means that Daredevil won’t get his own series for a few more years.

After seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, fans were thrilled to see more of the blind vigilante in the MCU. After appearing as Matt Murdock and helping Tom Holland after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), fans were thrilled to see Cox in the MCU with other super heroes. It’s clear that the Netflix Daredevil series is a fan favorite despite being more violent and darker than most MCU projects.

Now, Daredevil: Born Again is starting a new era of Disney+ television for Marvel Studios. Instead of relying on post-production and rewrites to save their series, the MCU series is going to take some much-needed changes to help make their projects more successful. Instead of going all in on a project, they will follow what every television series does, which is create a pilot and have a showrunner and go from there to see the creative vision be made.

This will greatly help the Marvel Cinematic Universe feel less formulaic and rushed, which are two things that Marvel Studios has been infamously known for. Phase Five of the MCU has made a lot of mistakes for Marvel, which has really hurt the franchise because fans aren’t interested in seeing a lot of the projects in development. The only problem is that the MCU has so many projects set up in their release schedule some of them might be delayed years later just to happen after Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), which would be a shame.

Thankfully, this new era will make things a lot more clear on what to expect, and it’s a great turning point because Charlie Cox’s Daredevil series should be in better hands. It also means that Marvel is willing to delay more projects to ensure the quality behind the projects is a lot better, which is a good sign. After the strikes are over, Marvel is going all in on Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 to ensure those two movies are ready for fans in 2024, which is very exciting.

Phase Five may have had a rocky start, but it was the wake-up call for the MCU that hopefully will get the franchise back on track. Now, Marvel Studios just needs to figure out what to do with Kang the Conqueror and Jonathan Majors, and the Multiverse Saga will be ready to go all in with a new Avengers movie to help bring back the hype to fans.

