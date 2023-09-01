‘She-Hulk’ Season 2 Development Dragged Down, Delayed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2 is rumored to be in the works at Marvel Studios but is being blocked by a big labor issue.

The Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk series was one of Marvel’s most polarizing television shows, to put it mildly. While the show was firmly placed in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and included established characters like Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk (as well as the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil), its comedic, self-aware tone also rubbed a number of viewers the wrong way.

However, Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello reports that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2 is in development but is being delayed by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have essentially shut down most of Hollywood.

She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes) pic.twitter.com/yjwINA2NWJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 29, 2023

‘She-Hulk’ and Tatiana Maslany

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starred Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner who finds herself gaining Hulk powers after being given a transfusion of his Gamma-irradiated blood. As She-Hulk, Walters finds herself becoming both a global celebrity and the target of super-powered foes and a cabal of anti-feminist guerillas.

More than most Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed socio-political issues and prominently featured a female lead, which caused backlash in a number of circles.

Since the fourth-wall-breaking season finale, it has been unclear whether Marvel was looking to renew She-Hulk for a season 2.

Marvel and the Strikes

However, the disappointing viewer numbers and abysmal critical response to more recent Disney+ series like Secret Invasion seem to have encouraged the studio to push forward with She-Hulk season 2.

While it has not been confirmed by Marvel (and all such rumors should be taken with a grain of salt), it seems that the main thing standing in the way of She-Hulk season 2 is the ongoing strikes that are preventing the vast majority of Hollywood productions and seriously hampering promotion for existing films and television shows.

Tatiana Maslany herself has been very publically pro-strike and has given scathing remarks about studio heads like Disney CEO Bob Iger and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, so we probably will not catch her crossing the picket line any time soon.

But if you are looking forward to more She-Hulk, you had better hope that the studios can find common ground with the unions sooner rather than later.

Do you want a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2, or was one enough? Let us know in the comments below!