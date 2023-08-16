Marvel Is Reportedly Abandoning She-Hulk

It appears that Marvel has had enough of its She-Hulk experiment, as a new report indicates that the hated MCU character will all but be erased. While it had been presumed that she would appear in Daredevil: Born Again, that might not be true.

The unfortunate aspect of the She-Hulk series was that it appeared right when fans were starting to feel the dreaded “superhero fatigue.” Though some moments of the series were exciting, it was an overall mess that did not hit well with most MCU fans. She-Hulk was also not the type of show intended to be taken seriously.

Jennifer Walters initially appeared and behaved like Deadpool, as the character constantly broke the fourth wall, and the show seemed to be more like a mockumentary than a traditional dramatic Marvel story. It was undoubtedly a series that took some broad swings, and it might have been those swings that ultimately doomed it.

Fans hoped to see She-Hulk team up with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in a more substantial way from the initial trailers, but he left almost immediately after appearing. Then there was the big reveal of Hulk’s son Skaar, which was somewhat confusing. We understand what the series attempted to do, but it was not executed in the best way possible. We also had to deal with the tease of Daredevil appearing, only to have him be a minimal part of the entire show.

Though Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock were intertwined personally and in a more “save the world” type of way, Marvel is moving forward without She-Hulk appearing in Daredevil.

Marvel Will Reportedly Only Mention She-Hulk

According to the above tweet from Marvel Updates:

She-Hulk won’t appear in #DaredevilBornAgain but she will be mentioned #MarvelStudios

There have been many rumors and reports on this subject on Twitter, but this comes from Marvel Updates. The above Tweet states that instead of allowing She-Hulk to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel only mentions the character. This makes sense considering the blowback that the series received on Disney+.

We would imagine that Marvel is betting big on the new Daredevil reboot, and having someone like She-Hulk appear could damage the show’s reputation. Another aspect could be that the new series will be as dark or darker than the Netflix adaptation, meaning She-Hulk wouldn’t exactly fit in the series.

The issue is that the She-Hulk series came out a bit too campy and placed itself amongst the category of Marvel properties criticized for attempting to be too humorous. That was one of the biggest issues for Thor: Love and Thunder. MCU fans pushed back against the film, as it heavily relied on cheap laughs instead of an engaging story.

She-Hulk is somewhat similar, as Jennifer Walters engaged in bizarre activities like learning how to twerk from rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Daredevil will likely deal heavily with the drama between Murdock and Kingpin, much like the Netflix series did. That drama might be too dark and adult to include someone like She-Hulk.

Oddly, She-Hulk could still be part of the new Avengers team and play a crucial role in Secret Wars. But for now, it appears that Marvel is shelving the character. We don’t think the show was that bad, but it certainly did not do much to impress MCU fans. At one point, it was being review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes.

Review bombing is a new phenomenon that online fans engage in, often showing up in droves to ensure that a particular property has terrible reviews. Do we think She-Hulk was worth the review bombing? Certainly not. However, the show isn’t the best that Marvel has been. Honestly, we like the idea of She-Hulk not appearing in Daredevil: Born Again, as the show can focus more on the seedy underbelly of Marvel.

