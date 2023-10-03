Marvel’s ‘Secret Wars’ Will Recast the ‘Avengers,’ Report Says

Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) will be the last Avengers movie set in the Multiverse Saga, and Marvel Studios apparently has a radical plan to keep fans interested.

For the finale, fans know that Secret Wars must be the next Avengers: Endgame (2019). Instead of having Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. save the day as Captain America or Iron Man, Disney has spent a lot of time in Phase Four to replace iconic characters with their new counterparts from the comics. Instead of Iron Man, we got Dominque Thorne’s Ironheart or Anthony Mackie as Captain America and while this is great, the one big problem is that Marvel has given their stars less screen time.

Instead of allowing fans to grow to love the main stars of the current saga, Marvel has decided to bombard fans with so much content that it’s hard to follow. Unlike the Infinity Saga, it’s not clear if Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and the other new super heroes will be in the Avengers because, well, their stories aren’t intertwined with other characters and fans have only spent a small time getting to know the characters.

This is a huge ask from fans if they all appear in Secret Wars because fans are just not as emotionally invested. Marvel is trying to adapt one of the biggest comic crossovers in history and if the movie is already going to include the Fantastic Four and X-Men, two super heroes teams that the MCU hasn’t included just yet. While Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) will have its own Avengers group, Marvel Studios is apparently planning to recast the Avengers group for Secret Wars. Instead of getting two movies with the same crew, one report indicates that fans are getting the MCU Dream Team instead.

Forget about the new characters as the TVA (first seen in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki) has reportedly been gathering an elite crew to stop the Council of Kangs (Jonathan Majors) after they apparently defeat the Avengers in Kang Dynasty. This will be a group of heroes that fans might not expect to see with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man taking over as the leader of the group.

The report, according to insider @MyTimeToShineH, comes with the predictions that the Avengers team in Kang Dynasty has suffered losses and is saved by the team assembled by Maguire and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine:

Kang Dynasty – 616 Avengers team fight the Council of Kangs and lose Secret Wars – The TVA send a team of Multiversal Avengers they have secretly recruited led by Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to save the 616 Avengers and defeat the Kangs once and for all

This actually makes perfect sense because a lot of the rumors indicate just how involved the TVA is with Deadpool 3 (2024). It will follow Deadpool trying to find the perfect variant of Wolverine, and then the duo will go through different parts of the Multiverse and encounter several iconic X-Men characters from the Fox franchise. Deadpool 3 is considered to be a love letter to the Fox Franchise, which makes sense since Deadpool just went from one franchise to another.

Avengers: Secret Wars needs to be the movie that brings fans to the theaters for Marvel’s next big adventure. Something like this will be exciting and, if done right, could definitely bring fans back because this is what the Multiverse should do. Having Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Tobey Maguire lead the franchise makes sense when Marvel hasn’t built their new stars to do that just yet. It’s an easy fix, but it’s a problem that will persist unless Marvel Studios realizes just how important it is to keep their key players more involved.

Do you think Secret Wars will be worth the watch?