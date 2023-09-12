Jonathan Majors Will Be “A Big Part of the Show” Despite Controversy, Says ‘Loki’ Producer

Amid ongoing assault accusations, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is making his long-contested return to the spotlight in Season 2 of the smash hit Disney+ Loki series. And ahead of its premiere next month, co-executive producer Kevin Wright recently broke his silence on Majors’ Victory Timely, a Kang variant that will feature prominently in the new batch of episodes.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the sophomore season of the Disney+ Loki show, from years of pandemic-related delays, to Marvel Studios’ unavoidable Jonathan Majors problem. Still, it’s right on track for its release on Disney+ in October, and so far, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

Fan-favorite MCU alum Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as the titular God of Mischief for Loki Season 2, alongside Owen Wilson, who plays TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, and Sophia Di Martino, who plays Loki’s alter-ego, Sylvie.

The first full-length trailer teases similar time-traveling antics as Season 1, but now, with the Sacred Timeline shattered, the stakes have never been higher. And this time around, our heroes will go face-to-face with a familiar adversary: Kang the Conqueror.

Majors made his franchise debut in Loki‘s debut season, where he played the ever-elusive He Who Remains. After offering control over his Time Citadel to Sylvie and Loki, the former stabs and kills him in a fit of rage, sending the Multiverse into chaos.

He then appeared as a different Kang variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), where he was defeated by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family. A post-credits scene teased that Majors’ MCU return was imminent, however, with the Council of Kangs uniting at the end of the film to presumably wreak havoc over the Multiverse. There’s also Victor Timely, a dangerous Kang variant who Loki and Mobius are seen tracking down right before the credits roll.

Still, when news broke of Majors allegedly assault of his ex-girlfriend back in March, the question of whether or not the Kang actor would return in Loki hung heavy in fans’ minds. The actor was arrested on assault and harassment charges opens in New York City last March after an alleged domestic dispute. Since then, he’s pleaded not guilty to four counts, though his trial was just delayed yet again.

Disney and Marvel initially avoided the elephant in the room, even after Majors lost his representation and was scrubbed from movie marketing for Creed III (2023). However, they finally released the Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Disney+ special in July, and have since included Majors in early promotion for Loki Season 2.

Now, Loki co-executive producer Kevin Wright is breaking his silence on Majors’ return in the second season, teasing a “silly” story for Victor Timely that will seemingly be a callback to his Marvel comic book history.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright revealed that there’s even more intrigue surrounding Jonathan Majors’ role as Victor Timely than you’d think. According to early rumors, the actor is expected to appear in at latter half of the season, and Wright is “very, very excited” for fans to see him back in action:

Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations. Timely was one that we’ve always wanted to do in Loki. And I think we’re really excited about how that integrates into the season. It’s a big part of the show.

Hearing that Majors will be a “big part of the show” is surprising news, considering