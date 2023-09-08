Jonathan Majors Screen Time Revealed for ‘Loki’ Season Two

The anticipation for Season Two of Loki continues to rise more than God of Mischief’s love for himself. The upcoming season has become one of the most anticipated projects for Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The show has become essential for Marvel. It not only initiated the enormity of the stakes for its own series but also set up the main conflict for the entire MCU by introducing a version of Kang (Jonathan Majors). This would start the Multiverse Saga.

Season Two is primed to be filled with even more time-traveling, “buddy cop” shenanigans. Yet, despite its positive fanfare, it has also sparked controversy. Many viewers have been speculating how the show will handle the inclusion of Majors as different variants of Kang the Conqueror.

The actor made his 2021 debut as the titular villain in Loki Season One. Marvel fans were elated with the casting as Majors was a rising star who shined in projects like Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods. His portrayal of He Who Remains was a promising performance that excelled even further as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, in Spring of this year, Majors was arrested for domestic assault charges that carried enough evidence to lead to a trial. The actor’s case has been delayed again until the end of September. This persistent interlude to determine Majors’ fate in the MCU has made things difficult for Marvel Studios.

They put in all their chips on this talented thespian to lead their new Saga as the next big baddie, but this upsetting legal battle does not only present a moral dilemma, but it generates bad buzz for this approaching blockbuster series. Marvel has remained silent on the matter, most likely biding their time until the case arrives with a final outcome.

According to a recent report, Jonathan Majors will appear in “about half of the episodes of Loki season two.” Since the show has been confirmed to have six episodes, the problematic star could be in up to three episodes. This news was inevitable since the second season trailers have featured Majors prominently. He is the object of desire for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) who seek to use him to undo the unraveling of the Multiverse.

Kang has not been confirmed as the official villain of Season Two, but it would be unlikely since he was the main foe in the recent Ant-Man sequel. Loki and Mobius have been shown in previous trailers to be observing one of his variants, the scientist, Victor Timely. This Kang variant is sourced directly from Marvel Comics and may be the main variant of the season.

Season Two of Loki is set to premiere on October 6, 2023 on Disney+.

Will this news cause a boycott of Season Two? Should Marvel recast the actor?