Jonathan Majors’ MCU Future Doomed With Major Change to Court Case

Jonathan Majors has been dealing with many court appearances since his arrest on domestic violence charges back on March 25. While he initially appeared virtual in court in May. Majors would then appear in June, August, and finally today. Despite the trial being delayed several times, it has been delayed again—all but dooming the actor’s MCU future.

Marvel has been coy about its involvement with how they plan to handle Majors. They have yet to make a statement, and the actor has been appearing in numerous promotions for the franchise. He will still be a major part of Loki Season 2, appearing as another timeline version of Kang the Conqueror.

Despite Marvel not choosing to get outright remove him, Disney may have to step in and pull rank on the company within their umbrella. Disney does not take chances regarding domestic violence charges or accusations. They quickly dropped Johnny Depp after he had been named as Amber Heard’s abuser.

However, the company has yet to step in and decide regarding Jonathan Majors, but the trial delays might have decided for him. Majors was set to stand trial for his March arrest today, though the court has decided to delay the trial again.

Jonathan Majors’ Court Case Delayed Again

Deadline announced that Jonathan Majors will not appear in court to stand trial for his domestic violence charges until September 15. While a nine delay might not seem like a long time, it further puts a stranglehold on Marvel and Disney to decide his status in the franchise.

The trial could take weeks, meaning Majors might not know his fate soon, and it might be longer than Marvel can wait. The good news for the actor is that the industry strikes have placed a halt on everything that the MCU is currently producing. The bad news is that the franchise has also been delaying their slate, giving them more time to formulate a plan to replace Majors altogether.

Should Jonathan Majors be convicted of the domestic violence charges levied against him by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office, he could face up to a year in jail.

The delay in the trial is because the defense has stated they are still working through some “deficiencies” regarding discovery. We are unsure if this means that the counsel for Majors is still putting together its case or that they are attempting to find more evidence to get the trial thrown out. They have already tried to do so, though that has not proved fruitful.

Majors appeared before the judge today virtually, which is odd. He was instructed not to do so back in May when he first appeared, so it could be that he was already aware his counsel was planning to get the trial delayed again. Then again, we don’t know the stipulations of the court case, and he might be allowed to appear virtually through the entire trial.

Marvel needs to decide on the matter; we have already posed one through our theories. Majors was meant to be the next big baddie for the MCU, as he portrays Kang the Conqueror. However, Kang could be a minor villain, leading to the bigger reveal of someone who is far more dangerous, Doctor Doom.

Jonathan Majors is meant to have his own movie in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that title has also been pushed down the line. Marvel could easily pivot to allow Doctor Doom to take over once he is revealed in Fantastic Four. Doom plays a much bigger part in the overall Multiverse story and its eventual destruction.

With Majors’ trial continuing to be delayed and the idea that it could last weeks, he might be on his way to being written out of the MCU. This is speculation, but Doctor Doom matters much more to the Avengers: Secret Wars finale.

The industry strikes could theoretically end in the coming weeks, meaning that Marvel would be kicking into high gear to develop their plans and right the ship after facing so many delays. Should Jonathan Majors still be dealing with his trial conclusion when this happens, he could be removed from the future of Phases Five and Six.

What do you think of Jonathan Majors being removed from the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!