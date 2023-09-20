‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Calls Out Disney, Says Reboot Is a “Scam”

The upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to a showrunner, it’s all a big scam by Disney.

Last year, Charlie Cox began publically discussing the possibility that he would return to the MCU as the Man Without Fear after a brief, much-ballyhooed cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The actor was confirmed to return for the rebooted series, titled Daredevil: Born Again, in May, with multiple people describing it as a continuation and fourth season of the original Netflix series.

However, according to the showrunner of the Netflix series, Steven DeKnight, Disney is actually pulling a scam on the original Daredevil series, and, as you might expect, it all comes down to money.

‘Daredevil:’ Netflix and Disney+

The original Daredevil series launched on Netflix in 2015, with Steven DeKnight as showrunner for season 1, eventually joined by Doug Petrie, Marco Ramirez, and Erik Oleson. The series was a critical and popular success, adding a dark edge of grit and violence into the comparatively tame Marvel Cinematic Universe up to that point.

It was the first Marvel show developed for Netflix and was quickly followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and, finally, the shared series The Defenders. While reviews of the subsequent shows varied from the acclaim for Jessica Jones to outright hostility toward Iron Fist, Daredevil remained a fan-favorite as both a series and a character.

The show was canceled after three seasons, and according to Steven DeKnight, that was no accident but a calculated move on Disney’s part.

Disney Reboots and Contracts

Recently, Twitter user @t_NYC posted a thread claiming that studios regularly canceled shows at season 2 or 3 in order to take advantage of contracts which gave cast and crews benefits at that point, only to reboot them with a slightly different name and essentially reset to season 1. The IATSE member said, “I worked on all of the Marvel Netflix shows which all were cancelled in season two or three. Our contracts only give us full vacation pay(like 36 cents per hour worked or some s***) on season three shows. Four years of work I never got a raise or vacation pay. Like $20,000”

Followed by, “And not only did they cancel Daredevil once crew got full raise and holiday/vacation pay…. The Disney+ reboot is back to season one IATSE contract terms. It’s a f****** scam. I wonder if @stevendeknight knows that!”

And not only did they cancel Daredevil once crew got full raise and holiday/vacation pay…. The Disney+ reboot is back to season one IATSE contract terms. It’s a fucking scam. I wonder if @stevendeknight knows that! — thomas 🛠 IATSE STRIKE! (@t_NYC) September 18, 2023

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight quickly joined the fray, responding, “He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!”

He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023

The Future of ‘Daredevil’

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most highly-anticipated Disney+ Marvel series in some time, particularly after the disappointments and spiraling viewership of Secret Invasion.

In addition to Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the series will bring back Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher. Fans have already been upset that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will not be returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, so Marvel probably doesn’t need to upset its base any more than it already has.

According to the individuals above, Daredevil: Born Again is not being treated as a reboot because it makes sense for the story, but just so Disney can pay people less. If true, not a good look for the company.

