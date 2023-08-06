Marvel Star Shades Franchise After ‘Secret Invasion’ Misfire

Now that Secret Invasion has completed its six-episode run on Disney+, it looks like one of its leading stars is responding to criticism of the series after it officially earned the title of Marvel’s lowest-rated TV show.

It’s shaping up to be an especially unforgiving year for Disney and one of its biggest subsidiaries, Marvel Studios. From the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes bringing productions like Blade (2025) and Daredevil: Born Again to a complete standstill, to critics review-bombing its first Phase Five release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), things aren’t looking too promising for the superhero studio.

In recent years, there’s been a steady stream of complaints that Marvel is putting “quantity over quality” in the wake of the massively lucrative Infinity Saga, with the MCU seemingly struggling to recreate the same magic that its earlier phases so successful. Although the company has pumped out some hits like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), many are starting to predict the “downfall” of the franchise amid a bleak trend of postponements, delays, and financial misfires.

Longtime fans claim that Marvel simply isn’t what it used to be, citing the questionable CGI, writing, and massive content output in their critiques, with the studio only planning on revving up the content as it continues to build up its Multiverse Saga, which is already being met with mixed reactions from fans weary of the exhausted Multiverse trope after projects like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and even DC’s The Flash (2023).

And unfortunately, the Disney+ Secret Invasion miniseries only reinforced the notion that Marvel is indeed going downhill—and fast. The Samuel L. Jackson-led project sees him reprising his role as fan-favorite ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury as he returns to Earth to help assist in taking down a dangerous new threat: a global conspiracy set forth by a radicalized group of Skrull refugees, who have used their shape-shifting abilities to take the identities of prominent world leaders.

Among those kidnapped and impersonated by the Skrulls was longtime MCU veteran Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes (AKA War Machine), who was taken by the people of New Skrullos and imprisoned for several years, all while a Skrull in disguise overtook his position at the U.S. government as a close ally to the president.

It took four Secret Invasion episodes for the Rhodey/Skrull twist to be revealed, with viewers being quick to bash the series for its blatant retcon of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) after the finale implied that Rhodey has been a Skrull for nearly ten years, undermining the hard-hitting emotional beats of him attending Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral and being present during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

With this in mind, it seems like Don Cheadle has some thoughts of his own after he recently took to social media to (very subtly) agree with fans’ criticisms of the latest Disney+ Marvel series. On Twitter, Cheadle liked a post that appeared to criticize the MCU, referencing the apparent downfall of the franchise’s popularity and interest over the last few years.

The initial tweet from @filippoq01, who quote-retweeted a clip of Rhodey’s Skrull imposter reveal reads:

7 years ago people would’ve gone crazy for this reveal btw.

7 years ago people would’ve gone crazy for this reveal btw https://t.co/LlRqMH9xIS — Filippo (@filippoq01) July 13, 2023

By claiming that MCU fans would’ve reacted more favorably to this otherwise unremarkable reveal implies that audiences in 2016, when the franchise was arguably in its prime as it saw the release of Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange, might’ve been more on board for Secret Invasion. While it’s impossible to test that theory, it is worth noting that interest in Marvel projects was higher seven years ago than today, when movie releases were much more sporadic and didn’t require binge-watching dozens of shows to understand the plot.

Cheadle’s subtle clapback against the MCU comes as a surprise, however, considering Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently told the official Marvel site how the actor was “on board” for Rhodey becoming a Skrull. Perhaps, Cheadle, like many viewers, wasn’t impressed with the final result, or realized how much of a misfire the Skrull reveal was once fans pointed out its inherent contradiction of the Marvel timeline.

Still, the Rhodey actor’s voice of support for such a blatantly anti-MCU message could’ve either been a mistake, or perhaps, we’re just misinterpreting what the tweet truly means. The original poster could’ve actually been speaking out against the nonstop wave of backlash the franchise has received in the wake of the Infinity Saga, claiming that seven years ago, the fanbase was less “toxic” and would’ve appreciated this twist without being a scathing criticism of Marvel.

And given that Cheadle has been a mainstay of the superhero franchise since 2010’s Iron Man 2, with plans to star in the upcoming Armor Wars (TBA) film, the actor probably wouldn’t bash the MCU so publicly on purpose.

Ultimately, Cheadle either misunderstood the meaning behind this tweet or liked it by accident, though it’s difficult to say what drove him to agree with the post. Unlike director Ali Selim, who all but rejected Secret Invasion criticism, Cheadle hasn’t spoken out in defense of his latest Marvel endeavor just yet. And maybe, this very cryptic tweet might be all we hear from him for the time being.

How did you interpret this tweet about Secret Invasion and the state of the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.