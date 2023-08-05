MCU’s Bold Decision Proves Marvel Is Going All in for ‘Iron Man’ Reboot

Marvel’s Secret Invasion laid the groundwork for Marvel’s next project covering Tony Stark’s legacy and how Marvel might reboot Iron Man simultaneously.

While Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans learned recently that Don Cheadle’s War Machine might’ve been imprisoned when Stark died. His best friend may have been a Skrull this whole time ever since Captain America: Civil War (2016). This revelation changes everything and sets up Armor Wars to be very interesting. It’s not confirmed when War Machine was snatched by the Skrulls, but finding him in a hospital very similar to the one he wore in Civil War makes it seem like the man hasn’t been around for years.

Fans knew that Armor Wars would deal with Stark’s legacy due to Obadiah Stane’s son being in the project, but now James Rhodes has to do what Steve Rogers did. Learn what has changed because it’s not the same anymore. Cheadle will have some serious work trying to repair his past and dealing with the regret that he wasn’t there for Stark when he should’ve been.

This bold decision might be the best decision Marvel made for Secret Invasion. Despite telling the story about the Skrulls, Marvel fumbled the show, and it shows when the finale is the worst-rated episode for the MCU. While the series had some good moments, it failed to cover the Skrull story that fans wanted to see.

For Armor Wars, Rhodey is in a great place. He can be working to help remove Skrulls infiltrating the government and helping protect Stark Industries, the company his best friend owned. After Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), it appears that Stark’s beloved weapons company has been through scandal after scandal, so it might be good to help the company not fall into the wrong hands since other tech companies would love some of Iron Man’s assets.

A lot of MCU projects have touched on Iron Man’s legacy after Endgame, but Armor Wars might continue Stark’s story, and since War Machine is wearing an Iron Man suit, it might not be surprising if Rhodey leans more and more into the role that Iron Man had in the Avengers making Armors War like an Iron Man reboot.

Watch Secret Invasion on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Rhodey was there to see Tony Stark’s final moments? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!