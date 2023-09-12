Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil’ Might Be Removed From the MCU

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Born Again is one of the biggest MCU projects ever made, and the strikes might force Disney to reevaluate what happens with the series.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2021) changed the MCU. It brought Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock into the same movie as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which was something fans never thought would happen. The Daredevil Netflix series made a lot of fans aware of what Daredevil can do and why his story and character are so fascinating. It was something most MCU projects never dared to do. Instead of telling an action-packed story full of comedic bits, it was methodical, dark, sinister, emotional, and intense.

What Charlie Cox did with Netflix left MCU fans wishing Kevin Feige could do the same in their franchise. Feige took it upon himself to go all in on developing a new series with Daredevil called Daredevil:Born Again with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Cox starring in the series. Despite having a year of filming, rumors about the series flooded the internet, with Jon Berthnal confirmed to return as the Punisher in the series, but the craziest thing was that Born Again is supposed to have 18 episodes.

Three times larger than the average MCU Disney+ series, Marvel wasn’t backing down from making Daredevil into something big. Unfortunately, the series is in a terrible spot right now. For almost all of 2023, the series was supposed to be filming. Nine months of filming and editing would let the series complete, but the Writers and Acting Strikes have stopped production. Now, the series is on hiatus, with one real problem for the series.

How will it fit into the MCU? The Multiverse Saga is more about Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror and how different parts of the Multiverse are starting to collide. Hell’s Kitchen has nothing to do with that. One of the best parts about Daredevil is that while he fights with heroes who might save the world from alien invasions or defeat technological geniuses, Daredevil is just a man with a purpose to protect his home.

That’s why stories centered around Fisk and Daredevil draw people in. Fisk’s criminal empire always finds a way to corrupt what Daredevil is protecting, and he has to stop him. The problem is that this story can wait. It won’t set up the Avengers or even deal with Kang the Conqueror, so it’s possible that Daredevil: Born Again could be released after Secret Wars.

A delay like that would be insane, but that’s the problem with the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. Too many projects need to be released and keep on being delayed, forcing Marvel to decide how to keep the MCU moving forward. While Daredevil is one huge project, a dozen other projects are in development, with all of them needing to be released in a certain order.

Disney also confirms that Marvel and Star Wars content will be reduced to avoid hurting the company’s profit margins because the streaming platform isn’t making Disney enough money. With this in mind, Marvel might cut costs, remove some episodes from Born Again for a Season 2, and split the series into two parts. If this is done, Marvel fans will be devastated because messing around with a beloved character like Daredevil and shortening the first season would anger fans. Disney might not see any other option because of their current release schedule being so messed up.

