Marvel Won’t Budge on Charlie Cox’s One Request for Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios has been on a bit of an unprecedented downward spiral as of late, but that does not seem to mean the MCU is giving any quarter to the requests of its star actors. It seems that Charlie Cox, the titular character of the upcoming, hotly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, had literally one request for Marvel Studios, and it was shot down.

According to Chris Brewster, the stunt actor who performed for Charlie Cox in all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, the star only asked one thing of the studio: to bring back his double, ie., Brewster himself. On an episode of the Ikuzo Unscripted Podcast, Brewster said, “[W]ith Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there.”

Chris Brewster went on to say that “And he [Charlie Cox] asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on Seasons 1, 2, or 3 went back.” This speaks to an important fan concern about Daredevil: Born Again, which has been announced to be bringing back only Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (as Wilson Fisk) from the original Netflix show.

Basically, Daredevil: Born Again is eagerly awaited by fans because of the strength of the original Netflix show, so why is it not bringing back anyone but the two leads? Chris Brewster seems to feel that the upcoming Disney Plus series is going to be softening the edges of a character that was presented as a bloody and hard-hitting alternative to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper at that point, as well as ditching the acclaimed supporting cast of the show, which included Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

It does seem that Marvel Studios is fine with bringing back Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (who debuted in season 2 of Daredevil), so it is especially odd that it would shoot down what seems to be a simple request from Charlie Cox to work with a double he was used to for the same role.

Even more bizarrely, it is not like Christopher Brewster has not worked with Marvel Studios otherwise; prior to doubling for Charlie Cox in Daredevil (and later, The Defenders), he performed stunts as far back as Iron Man 3 (2013), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

It would be a lot to assume that bringing back Charlie Cox’s stunt double for Daredevil: Born Again will make up for the lukewarm performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the low, low viewing numbers of Secret Invasion. But still, Marvel Studios could give it a shot.