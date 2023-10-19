Disney Park Plasters Canceled and Fired Marvel Star Over Iconic Attraction

In a strange turn of events, one Disney park just plastered a recently fired Marvel actress over the top of one of its most classic and iconic attractions.

Known for being the place where Walt Disney himself walked, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, is one of the most visited theme park destinations in the world.

Consisting of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, and multiple hotels, including the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, there is a wide variety of things to do at the resort, even with such a small footprint compared to other parks, like the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida.

But, despite its size, Disneyland Resort still packs a punch. It is, after all, the place where some of the most classic and iconic attractions in the world were born. Over the years, Disneyland has made numerous new additions, with one of the most recent expansions being the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

Joining the already reskinned Tower of Terror, which has been Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! since 2017, Avengers Campus features elements like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts, along with eateries like Pym’s Test Kitchen.

The Marvel land, created by Walt Disney Imagineering, also features interactive experiences like character meet and greets on and around the Avengers Headquarters building. While some characters give frequent appearances, Avengers Campus often gets special character experiences to coincide with specific Marvel Cinematic Universe releases. The Mighty Thor debuted when Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) was released last year, for example, as did the Loki TV series Variants of the God of Mischief when Disney+ released the show.

And in a curious turn of events, a Loki TV series character just appeared at a different attraction, and not one even in Avengers Campus.

Posting to Instagram, the official Disney Parks account shared a video of Loki TV show character Miss Minutes, voiced by Tara Strong, plastered over “it’s a small world” of all places. “it’s a small world” opened in 1966, 11 years after the opening of Disneyland Park. The version at Walt Disney World Resort opened at the Magic Kingdom the same day as the park in 1971.

Today, Disney Parks posted a video of Miss Minutes swaying at the front of the attraction, writing:

Welcome to Disneyland, y’all! We had a surprise visitor at it’s a small world this morning, just for a minute… #MissMinutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)

However, while fan reception on the post was positive, it seems strange for Disney to post this when Tara Strong, the voice behind the character, has just been fired from another series for controversial social media tweets regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Strong initially received backlash from fans after she posted a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), and then shortly after, Bandit Mill Animation fired the actress from her role as Bill the Orphan in the upcoming adult comedy Boxtown. Amid the social media controversy, a viral video clip of Strong arguing with a taxi driver has resurfaced.

Her future at Marvel Studios and as Miss Minutes in Loki is still not confirmed. However, her character’s appearance over “it’s a small world” may be a sign that it is business as usual at The Walt Disney Company.

Tara Strong is an actress known for an extensive catalog of voiceover roles, including Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010), Raven in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, Harley Quinn in various DC Comics-related media, Dil Pickles in Rugrats, and Ben Tennyson in Ben 10.

In Loki, she joins Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/Kang the Conqueror, and Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros “O.B.”

Do you think it is strange that Disney Parks included Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes character on “it’s a small world”? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!