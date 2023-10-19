‘Loki’ Star Blacklisted, Fired From Upcoming Project Over Controversial Tweets

One Marvel star was recently accused of Islamophobia after her divisive remarks about the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict went viral on social media earlier this week, leading to her being kicked off of an upcoming TV series.

The recent wave of terrorist attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group known as the Hamas against Jewish-Israeli communities and military outposts has sparked international interest in the ongoing battle currently taking place in Southern Israel, and people are taking to social platforms to voice their opinions on the matter, for better or worse.

To summarize, the conflict is part of a much larger and older struggle that has existed for many years between Palestinian Muslim groups and the current Jewish Israeli government, though when it comes to tracing the roots of this issue, it depends on whom you ask.

Some will point to the 1917 Balfour declaration by the British government, which sought to establish a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, leading to the ensuring clash with Arab communities there. Others will say its the United Nations’ fault, with the 1947 vote to partition land in the British mandate of Palestine into two states laying the foundation for this decades-long territorial dispute.

Either way, tensions have never been higher, with death tolls soaring on either side as the Israel-Hamas war approaches its twelfth day. US President Joe Biden, who visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to “urge the region to seek peace,” has long expressed his solidarity with Israel, along with many US government officials.

Meanwhile, celebrities have weighed in on the conflict as well, with A-listers including supermodel Bella Hadid, Marvel Studios alum Mark Ruffalo, singer/actress Selena Gomez, and recording artist Kehlani voicing their support for Palestinians, while other Hollywood stars such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, and Madonna backing Israel.

Of course, the Israel-Hamas is an extremely nuanced issue, and like most people, an overwhelming majority of these celebrities fall somewhere in the middle, condemning violence on both sides while also understanding the need for meaningful change. But one, perhaps, unexpected actress is ditching neutrality altogether, taking to X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to fully support Israel.

Earlier this month, veteran voice actress Tara Strong, best known for her roles on animated classics such as The Fairly OddParents and Teen Titans and more recently, Marvel’s Disney+ Loki show, was met with scathing backlash for her Tweets and re-Tweets regarding the Israel-Palestine crisis.

Many accused the Miss Minutes actress, who has familial ties to Israel, of being “anti-Muslim” after she seemingly compared all Muslims to the radical extremist group Hamas, adding that anyone who supports Palestinians are complicit in the Hamas’ acts of terrorism:

Absolutely devastating. I pray for peace. #IStandWithIsrael I fear for my family there. I fear for all suffering in this terrorist attack. Sickening how anyone condones or celebrates any violence.

Strong continued, accusing Hamas — who do not represent the majority of Palestinian people — of “brainwashing” the “western world” into supporting terrorism, likely a response to the #FreePalestine movement currently sweeping social media:

#Hamas has successfully brainwashed the western world to actually believe that #terrorism can be justified.

Strong then followed up her immediate reactions two days later with a cryptic message, saying, “This is only the beginning,” referring to an omniscient “they,” which, though unspecified, could either mean Muslim people or Hamas, drastically changing the tweet’s meaning on how you so choose to interpret it:

This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate.

Since her initial batch of tweets, Strong has seemingly doubled down on her support of Muslim communities in response to the accusations,

Read BanditMill’s full statement below:

Strong then blasted BanditMill’s decision to remove her from the series, which she apparently “just found out on Twitter,” seemingly blasting the animation studio for being antisemitic after she helped crowdfund the show:

Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace.

The whole situation is eerily reminiscent of another disgraced Disney stars’ firing: Gina Carono, who was booted off of the hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, after refusing to take down tweets in which she compared Republican voters to Holocaust victims. Her role as Alderaanian freedom fighter Cara Dune was written out of the show in its third season, garnering widespread backlash from her supporters, who slammed Disney for being bias and unjust.