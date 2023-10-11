This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Loki actor has begun trending on social media.

For the last decade or so, Kevin Feige has led Marvel Studios as President of the Marvel Comics-inspired superhero giant, making an unforgettable impact on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The pinnacle of the MCU’s Phase Three arrived with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), representing a monumental success for the franchise.

These films demonstrated the genre’s impressive growth and firmly established its position in the entertainment world. The end of this era also marked the conclusion of the first three phases of the MCU, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga.

After Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic Iron Man/Tony Stark sacrifice secured the universe’s survival in Endgame, and Chris Evans passed on the Captain America legacy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now about to confront even greater challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand at the precipice of new trials, given the ongoing expansion of the franchise, known as the Multiverse Saga.

Spanning Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, this saga will ultimately lead to the highly anticipated Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 films, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. These upcoming chapters promise to deliver epic storylines that will shape (or threaten) the future of the MCU.

Marvel TV’s Loki: Streaming Now

In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduced the beloved TV series Loki on Disney+ (Disney Plus), with showrunner Eric Martin, executive producer Michael Waldron, and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the way. The show’s first season revolved around Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, the adopted sibling of Thor Odinson (played by Chris Hemsworth), portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. The mischievous Asgardian God, a Multiversal Loki Variant (not of the original timeline), embarks on a time-altering journey following the events of Avengers: Endgame. This adventure commences after Loki seizes the Tesseract during the Avengers’ intricate time-travel mission.

Throughout the Marvel television series, Loki becomes intricately intertwined with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization tasked with maintaining the integrity of the primary MCU timeline. Owen Wilson assumes the role of Agent Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent, while the cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a TVA soldier. As the storyline progresses, Loki grapples with questions concerning his own identity and delves into profound themes of free will and destiny, making it a captivating addition to the MCU that has garnered widespread acclaim.

Now, the brand new Season Two of the beloved series is currently airing, with an episode of the six episode run is slated to release every Thursday, until November 9, 2023.

In Loki Season 2, Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki, now charged with the task of fixing the timeline following the chaos of the previous season. Sophia Di Martino returns as Sylvie, the character responsible for triggering the Multiverse. Among the familiar faces making a comeback are Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson in his role as Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors — now as Victor Timely instead of He Who Remains — an alternate version of Kang the Conqueror, and new addition Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros (OB).

The second season’s ensemble also features Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, the animated mascot of the TVA. Additionally, the cast includes Kate Dickie as General Dox, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, and Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90.

Marvel’s Loki Star Under Scrutiny

Recently, several posts from the Loki star Tara Strong who plays Miss Minutes in the show has stirred a fair amount of controversy.

The actress’ character, Miss Minutes, is a pivotal one in the Loki TV series, being the mysterious mascot and AI-style interface of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). She plays a key role in setting up the mystery of the TVA’s true functions, and provides ominous exposition about the Sacred Timeline, and Multiverse concepts. Miss Minutes was revealed to be a key component of He Who Remains’ (a Kang Variant) reign of control over time, being (creepily) present at He Who Remains’ Citadel At The End of Time at the end of Loki Season One.

The actress is now trending on social media like X (formerly Twitter) and catching flak for racist comments. User @sepiacense’s post about the actor’s own post about “Muslims… preparing to take over the world”:

oh, that’s once beloved voice actress Tara Strong claiming muslims are preparing to take over the world

oh, that’s once beloved voice actress Tara Strong claiming muslims are preparing to take over the world https://t.co/d9P44rB5Ju pic.twitter.com/uETIx69K0d — frankincense (@sepiacense) October 10, 2023

Tara Strong is an actress known for her extensive contributions to the world of animation. Her notable roles include voicing Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls (1998), Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010), Raven in Teen Titans (2003) and Teen Titans Go! (2013), Harley Quinn in various DC Comics-related media, Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents (2001), Dil Pickles in Rugrats, Ben Tennyson in Ben 10, and Rikku in the Final Fantasy video game series. Her extraordinary vocal talent has made her a beloved figure in the animation and gaming industries.

Strong also liked posts that equated all Muslims with ISIS and the Taliban, that stated that “Islamophobia has been debunked” as the religion of Islam is allegedly a “real, clear and present danger”:

oh (text in image:

Imtiaz Mahmood: Hamas = ISIS = Taliban = Islam Islam is a real, clear and present danger. Islamophobia has been debunked vehemently.)

This naturally caused many members of the public to call her out for racism and Islamophobia herself, like user @alicentstark:

she isn’t even talking about palestine specifically anymore now she just blatantly means muslims she’s so vile

she isn’t even talking about palestine specifically anymore now she just blatantly means muslims she’s so vile https://t.co/HnTx9eJ7Yt — jamie 🚬 (@alicentstark) October 10, 2023

And naturally, users like @LonesomeCowpoke expect to see the Marvel actress facing some sort of repercussions, like getting “blacklisted from the industry”:

Tara strong getting blacklisted from the industry speedrun

Tara strong getting blacklisted from the industry speedrun https://t.co/0Xufw3TIlT — its fetusmeme teehee (@LonesomeCowpoke) October 10, 2023

