Marvel Goes Too Far, No Longer Needs Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors might be the MCU’s next villain. Still, after assault charges and Loki Season 2 changing the narrative for Kang the Conqueror, it seems that Marvel will be going in a different direction.

Earlier this year, Majors was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. At the same time, the legal drama has revealed several details from the incident, including the fact that the actor did call 911 for their partner and that the two were in a fight, with Majors’ partner going to the hospital shortly afterwards. This incident led to Majors losing partnerships with the United States Military and several filming roles, but Marvel has stayed silent and for good reason.

While the actor is in a hot mess, the court hasn’t declared him guilty, and until they do, Marvel Studios plans to decide what to do after the trial, which will determine whether or not Majors will still be a rising star after the trial.

Majors first appeared in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki as He Who Remains, the villain who created the Sacred Timeline, a timeline that the MCU lived in that included Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) making it to the End of Time to see the villain. Instead of being like Thanos, He Who Remains reveals that his war wasn’t against the Avengers or other super heroes, but against himself. After winning the Multiversal War, Kang wasn’t the centerpiece of the MCU. It’s He Who Remains.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man might have faced one of the Kang variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), but Loki Season 2 has decided to make some serious changes to Kang the Conqueror. Instead of focusing on Kang and his imminent threat, the main focus has been on variants that aren’t Kang the Conqueror, like He Who Remains and Victor Timely. In Episode 3, “1893,” Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) search for Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes and eventually find them with a variant of He Who Remains.

While the episode focuses on Victor Timely and how the character might become a dangerous villain, the TVA still needs him to fix the Time Loom, which could lead to Jonathan Majors playing a hero more than a villain in the series. Still, Marvel has seemed to lose focus on Kang. It’s not Kang the Conqueror that Loki fears, but He Who Remains. Marvel Studios created a new version of the villain for the Season 1 finale, and it seems that every variant is just a variant of He Who Remains and not Kang the Conqueror.

This is important to point out because Marvel has an easy chance to recast Jonathan Majors and go with the logic that most variants of He Who Remains were with that actor’s likeness. Still, in the end, it seems that Kang the Conqueror isn’t meant to be the name that brings fear to fans. It’s He Who Remains, with the MCU gearing up for the villain’s variants to come in full force very soon. While Majors’s MCU future is up in the air, it’s obvious that Marvel isn’t branding the villain like how fans expected. Loki is becoming essential for understanding the Multiverse Saga after making He Who Remains more important than Kang the Conqueror.

Watch Loki on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Marvel will keep Jonathan Majors? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!