‘Captain America’ Faces Uncertain Future Amid Major Delays, Marvel Scrambling

Amid the news that Marvel is possibly officially delaying its anticipated May 2024 release of Deadpool 3 comes the news that Captain America is facing its own uncertain future.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as the iconic Wolverine, was originally expected to be released in May 2024. It would not only be the first Deadpool movie to be released since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), but would also serve to introduce Deadpool, the X-Men, and even the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Due to the writers’ strike that started in May and ended in September and the still-ongoing actors’ strike that started in July, production on the highly-anticipated Marvel film was halted. However, industry insiders remained optimistic that the film would still be able to meet its early summer release. However, a recent report from Deadline confirms that is no longer the case. Not only will it not meet its May date, but its possible the film won’t even make the summer schedule, even if production resumes at the beginning of the year.

Unfortunately, Deadpool 3 may only be the first domino to fall as we near the end of 2023 with all major productions down for the last six months. According to the same Deadline report, Marvel may be scrambling to bring some of its other projects up to cover its empty early summer slate, with the studio eyeing the fourth Captain America installment to save the day. Literally.

Captain America: Brave New World marks the first feature film where Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has taken up the shield bequeathed to him by Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Sam did appear in a limited series alongside Steve’s best friend, Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (played by Sebastian Stan) in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, although he didn’t don the shield and helmet until the end of the series.

Brave New World was originally scheduled to be released on May 3 before being bumped to July 26 and replaced by Deadpool 3. Now that the Deadpool threequel most likely won’t make its May date, according to Deadline, “there is a long shot, per sources, that Captain America: Brave New World…actually moves back because it’s in better shape than Deadpool 3, having finished production.”

The Captain America film had wrapped filming just prior to the start of the actors’ strike, putting it in a much better position to see a May release than the Ryan Reynolds film, which had only managed a couple months before being shut down. It’s also the only other major film Marvel Studios has finished right now, with its other upcoming film, Thunderbolts, likely to be delayed until 2025.

Unfortunately, Marvel can’t handle another disappointing release right now after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion became the studio’s worst performing projects to date. While the Deadpool delay is disappointing, it makes sense, and with Brave New World already having finished filming before being shut down, the final version wouldn’t have been affected by the strikes.

However, it does remain to be seen if a Captain America film not led by Chris Evans but instead helmed by Anthony Mackie can perform just as well as the films pre-Endgame, or if the movie will see a similarly disappointing fate as the other “Multiverse Saga” projects have.

What do you think about Captain America: Brave New World getting pushed back up to cover Deadpool 3’s spot? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Marvel films or are you skeptical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!