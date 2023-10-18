Marvel Reveals Scrapped ‘Captain America’ Story

Marvel Studios almost told one story with Captain America that would’ve helped the MCU.

America’s greatest hero in the MCU has got to be Captain America. As a symbol of freedom and justice, Cap is the right man to save the day. Chris Evans starred for a decade as Steve Roger’s Captain America, proving to the world for over 70 years why Captain America was still relevant in a era of espionage and covert operations. The world may have changed since Steve went into the ice, but that didn’t stop the hero from seeing the best in people.

Steve Rogers fought against what the world thought was right to do with super heroes back in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and the Avengers were divided. Next, Rogers fought Thanos and when they were divided, they fell and the Mad Titan erased half of life. Now, Steve made the right call to save the day and when he returned to the Infinity Stones, he chose a new life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), the love of his life who always seemed to get away.

Before retiring, Steve Rogers gave his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and made him the new Captain America, but that wasn’t an easy choice for the character. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier go over how that choice would change Sam Wilson into being something more. The Disney+ series focused on making Sam Wilson the new Captain America and while this was great to see, it was clear that this journey is only the beginning because Captain America: Brave New World (2024) will continue the story.

Unfortunately, Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn’t the greatest series after censoring certain scenes and having a tough time setting up their villains, the Flag Smashers. Meant to be a new threat to the world after the Blip, the Flag Smashers felt more like a reason for Sam Wilson to suit up because the group just wasn’t threatening.

Two years later, Marvel revealed that a certain story with the Flag Smashers was cut from the Disney+ series and that would’ve helped make them feel more like a threat. According to “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” by Dave Gonzales, Gavin Edwards, and Joanna Robinson, a story with the Flag Smashers releasing a deadly virus into the world was removed from the MCU series:

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had already canceled location work in Puerto Rico after a devastating earthquake in January 2020. The pandemic not only forced the show to abort a shoot in Prague but made a planned plotline about the heroes rushing to stop a fast-spreading disease feel a bit too close to reality. (Spellman acknowledged that the series had removed the side story, although he said that it wasn’t because of the coronavirus.)

If Marvel had told this story, it would’ve made the Flag Smashers feel like more of a threat, but the core issues of the series would’ve remained. Thankfully, Marvel is working to improve their television after scrapping Daredevil: Born Again to ensure that the studio is creating quality projects from now on. While fans are still hoping to see Chris Evans as Cap one day, it’s obvious that Mackie will be taking on the role for the next several years and it will be interesting to see how the super hero does as Captain America next year.

