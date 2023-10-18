Brie Larson Is Reportedly Done With ‘Captain Marvel’

After years of controversy, Brie Larson is over playing Captain Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a rough spot right now. Since the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the franchise has been a mixed bag, to say the least.

While films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) were praised by critics and fans alike, others – such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion – were panned, with the latter becoming Marvel’s worst-reviewed project of all time. Yikes.

With its reputation on the line, Marvel Studios is currently pulling out all the stops to save the MCU from cultural irrelevancy. After Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that it would pull back on Marvel releases, Kevin Feige and other executives decided to order a redo of the upcoming reboot of Daredevil starring Charlie Cox – despite the series already being midway through filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The recently released MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards has shed more light on the situation. The tell-all book uses multiple interviews with actors, producers, writers, and other production members to give a comprehensive look at the rise of the MCU and has dropped several bombs about what’s going on behind the scenes.

One of these revelations is about the future of Captain Marvel – or, to be more specific, her actress.

Since making her debut as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019), Brie Larson hasn’t exactly been a popular figure in the Marvel fandom. A certain demographic has found a long list of reasons to pan her portrayal of Captain Marvel, from claims that she’s “arrogant” and a bad actress (despite her quite literally having an Academy Award for Best Actress) to baseless arguments that her MCU co-stars don’t like her.

Larson herself seems to be aware of the toxicity. Asked in an interview if she would return as Captain Marvel after the upcoming sequel The Marvels (2023), she said, “I don’t know, does anyone want me to do it again?”

Now it seems like the actress is reluctant to return to the role at all. According to The Direct, Joanna Robinson claims that Larson has grown “disillusioned” with working with Marvel in the book.

The quote came as the author discusses Marvel’s plans to make Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Captain Marvel the core trio of the Avengers after Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans left the franchise.

The future of those Marvel icons was unclear. The departure of franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had already taken its toll, as had the shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but other MCU stalwarts were heading for the exits. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ cast went on a farewell tour, Brie Larson grew disillusioned, and Marvel tussled with Sony in a custody battle over Tom Holland.

Robinson cited the aforementioned instance where Larson questioned her own return in an interview as sparking concern. “Marvel had expected that Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man would be the trio of star characters leading the MCU into a new millennium, but that was no longer a future it could rely on.”

Appearing on The Watch podcast, Robinson was even more explicit about Larson’s discontent. I don’t know if Brie Larson was the wrong person for the role necessarily, but the toxic backlash means that Brie Larson doesn’t want to play Carol Danvers anymore.

While the actress’ long-term future in the MCU is uncertain, the immediate future features at least one more installment for Larson as Carol Danvers. The superpowered former Air Force officer will unite with Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as the three try to figure out why they keep swapping places whenever they use their powers.

Fans had assumed that Larson would return to the MCU with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The actress is also rumored to have a seven-film contract with Marvel Studios. With the release of The Marvels, that puts Larson at four so far – including a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Until we get confirmation from Marvel, we’ll have to wait and see what Larson’s future looks like in the Marvel universe. However, the franchise has already primed her successor with the introduction of Ms. Marvel – meaning there’s no shortage of superheroes to step into her place.

