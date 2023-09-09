Brie Larson Was Never Supposed To Be Captain Marvel

Brie Larson became one of the biggest movie stars in the world in large part due to her role as Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out she was not the first pick to play the cosmic superhero.

Brie Larson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel (2019) and was initially introduced as an important new figure of the franchise. After Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), it was frequently assumed that Larson would be taking over as the central hero of the MCU.

However, Captain Marvel was not the unambiguous success that Marvel Studios might have wanted, while Larson herself became a controversial figure in some circles of fandom for her outspoken feminism.

Brie Larson will be returning as Captain Marvel in the upcoming The Marvels alongside Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), which makes it as good a time as any to revisit how the original plan didn’t involve giving Carol Danvers her own franchise at all.

Carol Danvers, Sidekick

All the way back in the 2010 New York Comic-Con, Marvel executive Jeph Loeb announced an ambitious series of television adaptions, including a Hulk series, Cloak and Dagger, Mockingbird, an animated Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Ultimate Spider-Man, and AKA Jessica Jones, based on the comic series Alias (per Collider).

Eventually, the lattermost was made simply as Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter as the hardbitten, super-strong title character. It was the second series Marvel made in its partnership with Netflix (following Charlie Cox’s Daredevil) and was critically acclaimed for its dark tone and examination of psychological trauma.

As originally envisioned, however, AKA Jessica Jones would have featured a certain major Marvel character as Jessica Jones’ sidekick: Carol Danvers.

The future Captain Marvel (referred to as Ms Marvel, for some reason) would have been portrayed as Jessica Jones’ best friend, a role eventually filled by the character of Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor).

Brie Larson and Captain Marvel

It appears that the original version of AKA Jessica Jones never went past development, though some aspects were retained for the Netflix show, including having Luke Cage as a supporting character. Cage would eventually be portrayed by Mike Colter and get his own Netflix series.

It is all but certain Brie Larson was not the actress envisioned for the earliest version of Captain Marvel, who was not even supposed to have her own movie.

At some point, plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed behind the scenes, and it was decided that Jessica Jones was not the appropriate place to introduce a hero who was (at one point) described as the universe’s most powerful character.

As of yet, Marvel Studios has not re-introduced Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, while it appears the company has become wary of pinning its future too much on Brie Larson and Captain Marvel. Maybe it should have just kept her as a sidekick.

