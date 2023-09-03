Netflix Stars Reunite to Discuss Their Marvel Roles

Before Marvel Studios was a sparkle in Disney’s eye, Marvel was struggling as a titan in comic book publishing when they filed for bankruptcy in 1996. Even after creating 60 years of superhero mythology, they would have to sell off the film rights to some of their most iconic characters to whichever studio would buy them. Spider-Man would famously go to Sony Pictures, X-Men and Fantastic Four ended up at 20th Century, and the lower-tier vampire hunter, Blade, would go to WB’s New Line Cinema.

Even though Marvel characters would become a source for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, that legacy would go to new heights with the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They assembled a massive empire with their “second tier” lineup of characters like Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and Captain America. 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) continued to cash off their Marvel legends in a rivalry with the MCU, but once several characters no longer became a box office draw, Netflix stepped in to reinvent some of the darker characters of the Marvel Universe.

The release of 2015’s Daredevil was a colossal hit for the streaming service. Much of the show’s success was rooted in the stellar writing, which was led by showrunner, Stephen DeKnight (Spartacus, Pacific Rim: Uprising). It was a refreshingly character-driven series that fully explored the trials and tribulations of the embattled hero, Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil.

Marvel fans were surprised by the shocking grittiness and expertly choreographed fights scenes that centered on the blind ninja lawyer of Hell’s Kitchen. It was comprised of a captivating cast that starred in this legal drama with superheroes. The series was led by Charlie Cox as Daredevil, along with Elden Henson as Matt’s law partner, Foggy Nelson, Debrorah Ann Woll as their intrepid legal aid, Karen Page and esteemed actor Vincent D’Onofrio as the formidable villain, Wilson Fisk.

DeKnight and his production team did an exceptional job to honor the source material that was rich in internal conflicts, powerful thematics and complex storytelling. Daredevil‘s meteoric rise for Netflix would create a separate Marvel Universe that spawned additional characters in shows such as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist. This connected world of grounded Marvel anti-heroes would cultivate its own extensive fandom.

Even after Netflix cancelled their collection of Marvel shows once Disney acquired the rights to these characters, the social media outcry to keep the actors as the face of these beloved do-gooders finally paid off. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a billion dollar spectacle that was a perfect balance of fan service and nostalgia. No moment represented that combination best when the first major fan reference that appeared in the movie was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock to give Tom Holland’s Peter Parker legal advice.

The demand to have a Charlie Cox-led Daredevil project within in the MCU would be resounding. Disney and Marvel Studios would listen as they announced a new Disney+ series called Daredevil: Born Again at the D23 Expo in 2022. This revelation would be met with uproarious applause as the cast came out. Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made their way out onto the stage. A new age had begun for these cherished Marvel characters.

Fast Forward to this week, GalaxyCon is a Festival of Fandom held in Austin, TX. The new fan experience hosted a panel that welcomed Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and surprisingly, Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones. Due to the actors strike, the panelists could not “market” future or past projects, but could discuss anecdotes from notable character roles.

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Vincent D'onofrio at Galaxycon Austin pic.twitter.com/BeBFXuBt2h — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) September 2, 2023

The three actors expressed the memorable experience of being comic book characters. Krysten Ritter articulated that she would want to reprise her role as the powerful private investigator. Cox and D’Onofrio supported her statement, providing fan speculation that Jessica Jones could be introduced into the MCU with the upcoming Daredevil Disney+ series. Unfortunately, the actors could not elaborate any further, but their knowing smiles had guests reeling with the possibilities.

New photo of Charlie Cox, Vincent D'onofrio, and Krysten Ritter at Galaxycon Austin pic.twitter.com/tTUnp92nDS — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) September 2, 2023

Should all of the Netflix Marvel actors reprise their characters? Or should they be recast?