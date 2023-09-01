Captain America Has Final Send Off at Disney Park

The Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, was a welcomed debut as it was the first Disney parks project to be unveiled after the post-pandemic reopening in June 2021. The new addition to Disney California Adventure (DCA) distinguished itself from other lands by having a massive roster of characters guests could interact with at the park, along with two E-ticket attractions. “Marvel Fever” would expand past the Campus to the Hollywood Backlot with the debut of a first-ever Captain America musical.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ was originally a meta, self-aware, ‘Hamilton’-style sequence that debuted on Marvel TV series Hawkeye on Disney+. The ridiculous yet hilarious musical number, along with its infectious song, “I Can Do This All Day,” created a cult following. Countless memes, social media posts, and fan reactions later, D23 Expo 2022 announced that the overwhelming fan reception led to the decision to bring this musical parody to the Hyperion Theater, adjacent to the aptly-themed Avengers Campus.

It would become one of the most highly-anticipated attractions of the year at DCA. Marvel fans were elated with the news but saddened that it would be a limited-time event. Disney would pull out all the stops to promote their summer attraction. They created themed foods and merch, as well as release a behind-the-scenes featurette to showcase the cast and crew’s diligence, creativity, and passion during technical rehearsals in preparation for this all-new and original musical experience.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ made its debut on June 30, 2023 at the Hyperion Theater. It presented a theatrical reimagining of the life of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, Steve Rodgers. Audiences witnessed his journey from scrawny to brawny during WWII, then his eventual team up with the legendary Avengers. Lastly, feature his time-travelling adventures to save the world, but more importantly, finding love. This irresistibly campy performance would star a stellar cast of artists who sang and danced the story of Captain America, along with other fan-favorites like the surly spy, Nick Fury, and the valiant agent, Peggy Carter.

Most fans were hoping Disney would extend the new musical installation past its final run on August 31. Unfortunately, Disney kept true to their word as ‘Rogers: The Musical’ delivered its last performance today. Disney guests would give the cast a overwhelming standing ovation.

🫡 Rogers: The Musical. The cast and crew wave goodbye after their final show. pic.twitter.com/3VGpkTNrEY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 1, 2023

It was a visibly emotional moment for the performers who put on a high-caliber performance the entire summer season. Many are optimistic that Disney will make this super soldier sensation a permanent fixture. Yet, fans will have to wait until its snapped back into existence.

Should Disney bring back ‘Rogers: The Musical?’ What should replace it at the Hyperion Theater?