MCU Fans “Hate” Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

After a recent online release, it turns out that Captain Marvel fans “HATE” Brie Larson. Some hate the actress, while others seem to hate Brie Larson as a person.

Marvel Studios Fans “Hate” Brie Larson

According to a recent release highlighting “Why Marvel fans hate Brie Larson (…),” the reasons are extensive. People generally split into two camps. For Marvel fans, it’s “I hate Brie Larson altogether” or “I hate Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.”

Marvel Studios Fast Fact: Brie Larson was never supposed to be Captain Marvel

Naturally, there are voices in the other direction. Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe adore the character. Brie Larson became the face of Captain Marvel in all the major points like Avengers Endgame. Yet despite the success, there is a whirlwind of social media that hates Brie Larson.

Brie Larson Film Criticism

The actress’ career hit success in 2015 when she won an Oscar for Best Actress in Room. From there, it was Kong: Skull Island. Even before being cast as Captain Marvel, fans actually talked about how successful the Captain Marvel actress would be.

Yet dissent exists everywhere. Many fans think that “She became arrogant,” according to reports. When she was cast in the role, many Marvel fans noted that Brie Larson was under the microscope for “racist” and “sexist” perceptions in social media.

But after months of training, Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel Actress, emerged. That’s when the inner film critic can get going.

Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson, Quality Concerns

Before Brie Larson took on the critical Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Captain Marvel, she had “no idea who Captain Marvel was” and thought she would be portraying a male character.

Fast Fact: When Brie Larson was asked how long she planned to play Captain Marvel, the response was a sarcastic, “I don’t know, does anyone want me to do it again?”

On top of this, many noted that Brie Larson didn’t get on well with colleagues and was considered a “freshman” against seasoned actors like Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlet Johansson.

These big names played in features. Take Mark Ruffalo, who played in blockbusters like Shutter Island before moving on to Avengers: Endgame. Then there’s work to combine the Marvel Cinematic Universe, film by film. That takes efforts that range from Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to the work of Iron Man and Black Panther.

Despite all this Brie Larson hate, she remains the face of Captain Marvel, so there’s likely more support than dissent among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

