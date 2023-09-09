MCU Director Concerned About Brie Larson’s Absence Amid Strikes

Brie Larson’s absence isn’t helping the actress promote her movies due to the strikes, and the director for The Marvels (2023) isn’t so sure her movie will do well without Larson in the spotlight.

Some people might hate Brie Larson in the MCU. Others adore her and love her character. No one questions her fame and what she brings to Marvel. As one of the top actresses in Hollywood, Larson is one of Marvel’s biggest names and is returning for her sequel with some new friends. Disney+ has been building the MCU with new characters having their story told in episodes on the streaming platform rather than having movies bring them into the spotlight.

One of the new super heroes joining the cast is Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, a huge fan of Captain Marvel in the MCU. As her devoted fangirl, the interactions between the two superheroes will be fun and entertaining, but Carol Danvers will also be joined by her friend’s daughter, Monica Rambeau, who grew up to be a super hero after working with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Now, The Marvels has a new trio that has a new problem to face. Due to a Kree device, whenever one of them uses their powers, they swap places with another person, leaving them in a weird problem. If Captain Marvel uses her powers, she is suddenly where Ms. Marvel is, leaving the trio to stay close to each other and fight their enemy as a team.

This will be the first time in a long while that Carol Danvers is back in the MCU after Avengers: Endgame (2019). She has appeared in a few cameos, but her role has been small, and Marvel has put her on patrol across the cosmos, leaving Earth in Nick Fury’s care.

Fans got to see the consequences of Nick Fury’s decisions in Secret Invasion (2023), and it has become abundantly clear that Marvel’s storytelling has started to falter. Even Nia DaCosta, the director of the Captain Marvel sequel, is aware that Brie Larson’s absence from marketing isn’t going to help their new movie as she tells Abby News her concerns about the strikes hurting the movie:

It’s clear that Brie Larson’s absence in the MCU, plus her time away from Hollywood during the strike, could be a disaster for Marvel, but the sad reality is that Marvel’s Phase Five hasn’t impressed fans in the slightest. Most of the movies have bombed at the box office, with only a few doing well. Marvel promised to bring more quality to their upcoming projects, but The Marvels is rumored to be the shortest MCU movie and probably won’t be a story that fans are interested in. It might be time for Marvel to reevaluate their choices about what to do with big heroes like Captain Marvel before the next Avengers movie releases.

Do you think Brie Larson will return to promote her movie if the strikes are done? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!