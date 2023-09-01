Elizabeth Olsen Done With Marvel, Needs “Other Characters in My Life”

After the massive success of WandaVision (2021) and her villainous turn in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), fans have been clamoring for more Scarlet Witch. According to actor Elizabeth Olsen, that won’t be happening any time soon.

Related: Report: Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch No Longer Involved in Upcoming MCU Project

A student of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and the Moscow Art Theatre School, Elizabeth Olsen has become one of the most recognizable actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After receiving critical acclaim in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) and Kill Your Darlings (2013), Olsen was cast as Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Olsen then continued to play the character in six other projects, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), WandaVision, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Now, almost ten years after filming her Marvel Studios debut, she is ready to be done.

Elizabeth Olsen Believes “There’s No Longevity in Just One Character”

In an interview with The Times of London that was conducted pre-strike, Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her performance as the notorious axe murderer Candy Montgomery in Love and Death (2023). Specifically, she revealed that she is happy to be adding more variety to her career and not just focusing on her Marvel character.

“I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,” Olsen said. “I don’t want… It’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Related: Marvel Has Officially Delayed ‘Echo,’ ‘Agatha,’ and ‘X-Men ’97’

Olsen continued, “Wind River (2017) and Ingrid Goes West (2017) were films that I was very proud to have selected, and they were so different, and you can’t compare them. So I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation.”

So, it seems like audiences won’t be getting more Scarlet Witch, WandaVision, or any version of Wanda Maximoff any time soon. But it makes sense. After being associated with one character for so long, you’d probably want to branch out, too. And if Elizabeth Olsen keeps delivering performances like the one in Love and Death, she’ll be in for a long and varied career.

Will you miss Scarlet Witch in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!