‘WandaVision’ Confirmed Canceled, Elizabeth Olsen Out at Marvel

Wandavision season 2 is not going to happen, and it appears that Wanda Maximoff actor Elizabeth Olsen may finally be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elizabeth Olsen has been a part of the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) when Wanda and Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) Maximoff were introduced first as enemies of Earth’s mightiest heroes and then allies. The Scarlet Witch almost immediately became a crucial figure in the future of the franchise, culminating in her starring role in the first Disney+ Marvel series, Wandavision.

Wandavision was a critical hit for the burgeoning Marvel television, particularly noted for its depiction of Wanda Maximoff’s trauma over losing Vision (Paul Bettany) during the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and then her continuing trauma after losing her reality-bending children.

Despite all the praise and its strong viewership, however, Wandavision is now canceled.

‘Wandavision’ Release

Disney recently announced the first-ever release of physical media of Disney+ shows, beginning with The Mandalorian, Loki, and Wandavision.

The shows are being released in both 4K and Blu-Ray steel books and will include the first season of the Tom Hiddleston Marvel show, the first two seasons of Pedro Pascal’s hit Star Wars series, and Elizabeth Olsen’s starring show.

However, it is telling how Disney titled the physical release of the Elizabeth Olsen series: Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series.

Implicitly, that wraps it up for Wandavision and, almost certainly, Elizabeth Olsen and Wanda Maximoff.

The Future of Wanda Maximoff

It has become increasingly clear that Elizabeth Olsen is being methodically dismissed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige has previously said that he is open to the Scarlet Witch returning to the MCU after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), telling Variety, ” “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash, I don’t know what that means…I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

However, it seems that Wandavision season 2 is definitively not happening, Scarlet Witch is reportedly not appearing in the Kathryn Hahn spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Elizabeth Olsen has been removed from the cover of Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline in favor of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Given that Elizabeth Olsen herself has been pretty non-committal about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this may be the final confirmation that we won’t be seeing the Scarlet Witch again.

Unless she comes back for Avengers: Secret Wars, which pretty much everyone else is going to, so we’ll just have to see.

