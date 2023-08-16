‘Kraven the Hunter’ Director Defies Studio, Calls Film “A Tragedy”

In a surprising move, Kraven the Hunter (2024) director J. C. Chandor has gone against Sony’s wishes and spoke about the film. And what he says will surprise Spider-Man fans around the world.

Related: ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Bringing Back Classic Villain, Could Start the Sinister Six

Kraven is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. A hunter with animalistic powers, Sergei Kravinoff first came to prominence in the 1960s when he tried to hunt the Web-Slinger. Now, the reviled character is getting his own film, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson as the titular Kraven, Ariana Debose as the voodoo priestess Calypso, Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, and Alessandro Nivola as Rhino.

Needless to say, Spider-Man fans are excited to see one of his most well-known villains make his big-screen debut. However, director J. C. Chandor recently revealed something about the film that Sony Pictures may not want you to know.

J. C. Chandor: ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Not End Great

Related: Sony Makes Iconic ‘Spider-Man’ Villain “Absolutely Horrible,” Ruins Marvel

During an interview with Esquire, director J. C. Chandor made a big reveal about the Kraven the Hunter movie that Sony Pictures likely didn’t want audiences to know: the film is a tragedy.

“Sony probably doesn’t want me to lead with this, but the story is a tragedy,” the director revealed. “When the final credits roll on this film, if you’ve been paying attention, you won’t have the feeling that this is all going to end great.”

While this may be surprising to some fans, especially since Spider-Man is seen as a happier character due to his sense of humor and constant quips, this is par for the course for Kraven. In his most famous comic, Kraven the Hunter hunted down Peter Parker, took his place as Spider-Man, and attempted to do his job better. After he failed, he wound up taking his own life with a rifle. While it’s unlikely this will happen in this film, Kraven’s fate cannot be ignored.

This is a bold move for Sony and Marvel, especially since their more serious movies don’t tend to do as well. The last time they attempted a villain with a similar tone, it turned into Morbius (2022). However, there seems to be much more emotion and depth behind the character of Kraven, so it’d be safer to save judgment until the final product is released in August 2024.

Which Marvel villains do you think deserve a movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!