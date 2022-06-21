Sony Makes Iconic ‘Spider-Man’ Villain “Absolutely Horrible,” Ruins Marvel

The Sony Spider-Verse has come under attack (once again) for the shocking news that one of Spider-Man’s most formidable foes, Kraven the Hunter, isn’t going to be a cold-blooded killer.

Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter is one of the only villains to actually kill Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics, but that doesn’t mean anything to Sony Pictures and their upcoming Kraven movie.

With Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson making the jump to Sony to star as the main villain, the upcoming Kraven the Hunter (2023) film has just lost all of its momentum:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s KRAVEN will be “an animal lover and a protector of the natural world” in Sony’s spin-off movie, according to Taylor-Johnson, a departure from most depictions of Kraven in the comics!

Virtually every Marvel fan questions Sony Pictures after Venom (2018) and the meme-worthy Morbius (2022) hit theaters, but now many are confused over the massive change to Kraven the Hunter:

Turns out every Spiderman villain was just misunderstood, nobody’s evil, all really nice guys at heart.

Like Kraven, @hzjoe03 never misses the mark on his excellent takes:

Kraven the non hunter.

The legendary @AndrewsVisual points out:

The character who is known for killing animals and wearing a lions face skin around his neck is an animal lover… the Hunter that doesn’t hunt…

Having Kraven not hunt is like refusing Electro to use electricity or the Green Goblin to fly on his infamous glider, as many fans have pointed out.

With rumors that the Marvel character Spider-Man (unlikely Andrew Garfield) does not appear in the Kraven movie, fans are losing hope in this upcoming Marvel project with each new report from the set.

More about Kraven the Hunter

The Marvel collection of villains wouldn’t be complete without Kraven the Hunter, an integral figure in Spider-Man’s history:

Sergei Nikolaievich Kravinoff (Russian: Сергей Николаевич Кравинов) was born and raised in Volgograd, Russia in the early half of the 20th Century during the time of the Russian Revolution. Born into an aristocracy that had come to an end, Kravinoff also known as “Kraven the Hunter”, became one of the world’s greatest hunters to fulfill his sense of lost nobility. Kravinoff found he had a great talent after finding employment in Kenya, Africa. Kravinoff began his career using the typical tools of the hunter but over time he developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff took a herbal potion which enhanced his physical powers give him the strength, speed and senses to match a jungle cat. The potion also extended his life keeping his health and vitality for years to come.

Marvel Wiki continues:

At some point the notion of big game hunting began to bore the hunter, so his associate (later revealed to be his half-brother) proposed to Kraven that he hunt Spider-Man, and thus gave Kraven new purpose in life. As time passed, his aggravation, combined with his inability to run the super hero down, further destroyed Kraven’s sanity. A time ago, he faced Deadpool, who was in possession of the Venom symbiote, confusing the merc with a mouth with Spider-Man. When Kraven realized that wasn’t Spider-Man, the alien gained control over deadpool’s body and suggested the hunter to use a gun next time. Driven by this idea, he hatched a scheme that actually defeated Spider-Man, and seemingly and uncharacteristically shot him. Considering his enemy effectively dead, Kraven buried him alive. After this, Kraven donned a copy of Spider-Man’s costume and sought to prove that he was superior at his enemy’s activities. He brutally attacked and beat up criminals, culminating in 15 men in the hospital and one killed. He single-handed captured a minor super villain, Vermin, whom Spider-Man needed the help of Captain America to defeat. After that triumph, Spider-Man was soon revived from the tranquilizer dart he was actually shot with and dug his way out of the grave. Kraven greeted him and explained that he had made his point about defeating his enemy. Then he released Vermin and told Spider-Man to pursue him. Convinced he had finally regained his honor, the deranged Kraven left a note for the police confessing that he impersonated Spider-Man and took his own life.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth's Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland's Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals' Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that's currently in the works.

