Elizabeth Olsen Wants Godzilla to Join the MCU

Sometimes Marvel fans can dream, and it seems like wishful thinking to believe that Godzilla will ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Elizabeth Olsen still believes.

That doesn’t mean that Marvel doesn’t have their fair of exotic and bizarre creatures. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) showed fans a slew of different creatures and of course, the supernatural side of the MCU. Other magical creatures have also appeared, but if something like Godzilla joined, it would be very cool to see in Marvel.

While the creature is extremely powerful in pop culture, it’s hard to see if the beast can challenge Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch. Her powers are truly some of the most powerful abilities in the MCU, leaving very few people who can actually challenge her and live to tell the tale.

It’s been a while since fans have seen Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. Right now, she last appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and saved the day by destroying every copy of the Darkhold. Then, it looks like the temple she was in collapsed and killed her, but a flicker of red light is enough proof for most fans that Wanda escaped and that her story will continue elsewhere.

Other movies like Deadpool 3 will reportedly continue exploring the Multiverse like what Doctor Strange 2 did, but Wanda’s future is unknown. Until then, the actress is content with answering all questions and being completely honest.

After confessing she has no idea what is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen told fans that if she met Godzilla as the Scarlet Witch, they would be best friends:

Olsen is one of the MCU stars with a big personality who isn’t shy to say what she wants. Unlike Tom Holland, who gets super nervous and spoils things, Olsen is confident and manages never to spoil major moments in her movies, which is something other Marvel stars should be able to do. Obviously, Godzilla isn’t joining the MCU, but if the creature does, Olsen will pick a bone with Feige if they aren’t best friends.

