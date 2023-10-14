Is it time to welcome Wanda back?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is presently under the stewardship of Kevin Feige, who holds the position of President at Marvel Studios, currently under The Walt Disney Company. Over its history, the MCU has been a trailblazer in reshaping the superhero film genre and has exerted a profound influence on the broader film industry.

The MCU has achieved remarkable success, as demonstrated by the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in the form of the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). These films represented the zenith of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga, firmly establishing the franchise’s dominance within the realm of cinematic storytelling.

The Scarlet Witch: a Marvel Icon

The MCU boldly ventured into the world of streaming television by featuring lead actors from their extensive movies into their new realm of Marvel TV. Phase Four, eagerly anticipated by fans, officially began in 2021 with the highly awaited debut of Marvel television in WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

This enthralling series captivated its audience with its distinctive approach of breaking the fourth wall and exploring the intricacies of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics’ “The Vision and the Scarlet Witch” storyline. In the MCU storyline, Vision had previously met his demise in Avengers: Infinity War. Against the picturesque setting of Westview, New Jersey, the show follows the couple’s journey as they navigate seemingly ideal lives, only for reality to slowly unravel before their eyes.

WandaVision embarked on a captivating and thought-provoking journey, delving into themes of grief, trauma, and the nature of reality in the MCU. Within this enigmatic narrative, the series explored the hidden truths surrounding Wanda and Vision’s children, Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). The stellar cast included Kathryn Hahn as the neighbor (and later revealed witch) Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who later became the superhero Photon). The show also featured Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

The Future of Wanda Maximoff Revealed

Recently, it was made known by Hollywood insiders that Marvel Studios’ beloved icon Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch was meant to have a totally different trajectory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, the villain of that movie eventually turned out to be none other than Wanda Maximoff herself, following the events of her own Disney+ series, Wandavision in 2021. Fans were rather shocked at the turn, as the (former?) Avenger had seemingly made peace with her grief during her solo show, dealing with saying goodbye to Paul Bettany’s Vision and her two sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

The movie Multiverse of Madness by director Sam Raimi however, seemingly undid a lot of her character’s emotional progress, with her character almost regressing to a desperate, hate-filled former hero consumed by the trauma of her loved ones’ deaths. Now, it seems like the truth has finally been revealed about who Scarlet Witch was supposed to be — as well as future plans that Marvel has for her character.

Firstly, it was revealed that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch not originally being the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after concept artwork of the original Doctor Strange 2 director Scott Derrickson’s vision came to light:

Sometimes, Feige needs to let his directors COOK. Scott Derrickson’s vision of Nightmare wouldve been absolutely terrifying to see, especially for a Marvel movie As a fan of Multiverse of Madness, Wanda becoming the villain immediately after WandaVision never sat right with me.

Here, the insider source CanWeGetSomeToast mentions the introduction of the villain Nightmare as the primary villain of the Multiverse of Madness film — not the Scarlet Witch. This makes it very clear that Marvel Studios did not originally intend for Wanda Maximoff to end up a villain, and perhaps would have fought alongside Doctor Strange to defeat this greater, rather horrific evil.

During this discussion, it was also revealed by the source how Wanda Maximoff is set to return to the MCU. Answering questions from other fans, they teased that that Scarlet Witch will definitely return to the MCU — this time, as a “hero again” and also “stronger than ever”:

@ScarletMagic11: 100% truth right here. As much as Wanda ate in MOM, I much prefer her as a hero. Her and Strange teaming up should have been the plot of the movie. Hopefully she returns as the heroine she deserves to be…at some point in the next decade 😭 @CanWeGetToast: A Strange and Wanda team up would’ve been FANTASTIC 😭 Nightmare messing with the dreams of Strange and Wanda would’ve been such a cool concept. When the Scarlet Witch does return, she WILL be a hero again. And she’ll be stronger than ever 🔮

This more or less lines up with what we know about the future of the MCU.

Fans of the Scarlet Witch would be pleased to know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is working on several projects adjacent to Scarlet Witch’s character and storyline, with the existence of WandaVision sequels Vision Quest and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos andAgatha: House of Harkness) is not news.

However, even the initiated might not be aware of another alleged WandaVision-related sequel (or perhaps, prequel) — a new show called The Witches’ Road.

This show could very well explore the way Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch managed to survive the collapse at Mount Wundagore in Multiverse of Madness, giving Marvel another way to revive the character. Could this bring back original Wanda, or a Variant of her? Could this give them a way to reset her character

Do you think Scarlet Witch should become a hero again? Should she have become a villain to begin with? Share your thoughts in the comments below!