Sorry, Cap.

Marvel Studios, led by President Kevin Feige, has recently experienced an evolution in its roster of superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), under The Walt Disney Company. The culmination of the Infinity Saga and the eradication of Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) as a universal threat marked the end of Phase Three, which reached its zenith with the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). This marked the exit of the initial six Avengers squad, initially introduced to viewers in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012).

Endgame left no room for ambiguity when it came to the departure of two of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. Marvel Studios made it perfectly evident which characters would not be featured in upcoming movies, specifically Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield.

As Steve Rogers embraced his retirement, the need to designate a new Captain America became clear. In the end, Steve Rogers chose to entrust the mantle to his friend Sam Wilson/Falcon, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, recognizing him as the deserving successor to uphold the legacy. Sam Wilson received the iconic Vibranium shield from the aging hero, signifying his official transition into the role of the new Captain America as the MCU advances into Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, commonly referred to as the Multiverse Saga.

Captain America’s Legacy in the MCU

The upcoming Captain America franchise movie, Captain America: Brave New World, ties into the rich history of Captain America, his allies, and adversaries, suggesting a continuation of the narrative established in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). This Disney+ (Disney Plus) Original series, consisting of six episodes, followed the exploits of Sam Wilson in his superhero persona as Falcon, along with Steve Rogers’ close friend, the World War II veteran Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, portrayed by Sebastian Stan.

In that series, both characters had to grapple with the loss of their friend and American icon, Steve Rogers. The duo also found themselves forming tentative alliances with Helmut Zemo AKA Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl), to confront imminent threats of terrorism and a global pandemic. Amidst these challenges, a new challenger for the Captain America title emerged in the form of an “evil Captain America,” embodied by John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell), who later became the US Agent. He joined forces with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), now assuming the identity of the Power Broker.

The series concluded with Sam Wilson wholeheartedly embracing the role of Captain America, in accordance with Steve Rogers’ wishes.

Captain America Gets Benched

Recently, it was revealed by Hollywood and Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast that Captain America: Brave New World will finally answer the question of “where is Captain America?”.

According to the source, it seems like Brave New World will show Anthony Mackie’s new Cap officially “benched”.

The MCU’s new President of the USA is said to be none other than Harrison Ford (yes, Indiana Jones/Han Solo!) who will take on the role of Thaddeus Ross AKA Thunderbolt Ross or the Red Hulk in the Marvel Comics, following the passing of William Hurt, who played the MCU character until last year. Allegedly, President Ross will come to loggerheads with the American hero, thinking the good Captain more “suited for publicity”

The source elaborates:

“Where is Captain America in the MCU?” The answer to that question can be found in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. To put it simply, he’s been benched. President Ross thinks Sam’s time as “Captain America” is better suited for publicity, while Sam KNOWS he’s meant to be in the field. And that is just the tip of the iceberg to their conflict…

Somewhere along the line, it’s also been rumored that Thunderbolt Ross will suffer a heart attack, likely prompting the implementation of some Hulk/Bruce Banner-adjacent (Mark Ruffalo) treatment resulting in Ross becoming the Red Hulk. This effectively pitches Wilson’s Captain America against the President of the United States of America himself, who will likely be an intimidating force of institutional and raw power.

There’s definitely an interesting parallel here with Steve Rogers’ origin story in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) of being used primarily as a piece of war propaganda, instead of being allowed to fight in the field. The only difference is that this new story will take place in a world already full of superheroes — and corresponding supervillains, with access to all sorts of technological and scientific advancements.

More on Captain America: Brave New World

The ensemble for Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who has taken up the mantle of Captain America following his tenure as the Falcon; Danny Ramirez portrays Joaquin Torres, a US Air Force first lieutenant who assumes the role of Falcon; Carl Lumbly takes on the character of Isaiah Bradley, an African-American Korean War veteran and super soldier; Tim Blake Nelson embodies Samuel Sterns, a cellular biologist gifted with superhuman intelligence due to exposure to Bruce Banner’s blood; Shira Haas portrays Sabra, an Israeli superheroine whose portrayal carries some controversy; and Liv Tyler plays Betty Ross, a cellular biologist and the daughter of Thaddeus Ross. Additionally, Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.