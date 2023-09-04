Report: ‘Captain America’ Star To Suffer Heart Attack in Upcoming Movie

Is it time to finally say goodbye?

Marvel Studios, headed by President Kevin Feige, has recently undergone a transformation in its lineup of superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under The Walt Disney Company. The conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the elimination of Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin) as a universal menace marked the conclusion of Phase Three, culminating in the films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). This signaled the departure of the original Avengers team, which was first introduced to audiences in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012).

Endgame left little room for uncertainty when it came to the exit of two of Marvel’s most notable heroes. Marvel Studios made it explicitly clear which characters would not be making appearances in future films, namely Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield.

With Steve Rogers embracing his retirement, the responsibility of appointing a new Captain America made itself known. Ultimately, he decided to pass on the mantle to his close friend Sam Wilson/Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, as the rightful heir to carry on the legacy. Sam Wilson received the iconic Vibranium shield from the aging hero, marking his official transition into the role of the new Captain America within the MCU as it enters Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six – also known as the Multiverse Saga.

Captain America’s MCU Legacy

This latest report concerning the upcoming franchise film Captain America: Brave New World connects to the legacy of Captain America and his canon of comrades and enemies — seemingly continuing the story from Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). This Disney+ (Disney Plus) Original series, comprising six episodes, chronicled the adventures of Sam Wilson in his superhero persona as Falcon and Steve Rogers’ best friend, the World War II veteran Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

In that series, both characters had to come to terms with the loss of their friend Steve Rogers as the beloved American icon, while also establishing tentative partnerships with Helmut Zemo AKA Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), to address impending threats of terrorism and a global pandemic. Another contender for the Captain America title emerged – an “evil Captain America” embodied by John Walker (Wyatt Russell), later becoming the US Agent. He collaborated with Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, who had taken on the identity of the Power Broker.

The series ended with Sam Wilson fully embracing the mantle of Captain America — as per Steve Roger’s wishes.

An Impending Heart Attack?

Now, the big question is — where does this leave the Captain America franchise?

A new report from Hollywood and Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast has recently revealed that the upcoming Captain America: Civil War (2016) would have audiences likely witnessing a surprise medical emergency — namely, cardiac arrest AKA a heart attack:

The even bigger question? Just who suffers this heart attack.

Several possibilities immediately come to mind. Of course, it’s entirely possible that the first Captain America himself, Steve Rogers — being of particularly advanced age in the modern MCU timeline — as well as having been frozen on ice for over 70 years likely adding to his body’s deterioration despite the Super Soldier Serum.

However, there could be one other, potentially even more probable candidate — and it all has to do with Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Regarding Captain America: Brave New World, it has already been reported that Harrison Ford (yes, Indiana Jones/Han Solo!) takes on the role of Thaddeus Ross, also known as Thunderbolt Ross or the Red Hulk in the Marvel Comics, following the passing of William Hurt last year. Rumors suggest that the movie will explore Thunderbolt Ross’s journey to the presidency, with him becoming President Ross, and undergoing a transformation into the Red Hulk — who has a variation of the famous green Hulk’s powers.

Users like Josh of @TheDenofNerds put forward this theory that the “Red Hulk juice” would potentially help with cardiac arrest:

Josh: Red Hulk juice would probably fix that CanWeGetToast: Red Hulk juice…🥤

Considering Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, is slated to become President of the United States — the utilization of the Red Hulk technology to save his life would make a lot of sense.

Who do you think will suffer the heart attack, Steve Rogers or Thunderbolt Ross? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, an Avenger formerly known as the Falcon; Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, a US Air Force first lieutenant who takes on the mantle of Falcon; Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, an African-American Korean War veteran and super soldier; Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, a cellular biologist with superhuman intelligence due to exposure to Bruce Banner’s blood; Shira Haas as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine with controversy surrounding her portrayal; and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, a cellular biologist and Thaddeus’ daughter. Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.