MCU Agatha Spinoff Is Playing Tricks With Titles

Few names in the MCU inspire the same feelings as Agatha Harkness, meaning Marvel Studios is in a prime position when it comes to the Agatha spinoff from WandaVision.

WandaVision, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Agatha Harkness

Though the release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos saw a release setback for its Disney Plus premiere, the Scarlet Witch and enthralling Agatha Harkness are still slated to return. In the new series, Agatha Harkness, a notorious witch and once Wanda Maximoff’s faux-neighbor, Agnes, uses the fixation on chaos magic for a spinoff story.

What MCU and WandaVision Fans Expect

Fans of Marvel comics, WandaVision fans, and those who loved Agatha Harkness in her roles of trickery await the dark comedy TV show. The new series will focus on the one and only Agatha Harkness and her chaotic wonders. The return of Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield Ford offer promise for the series’ success.

As for the plot, the information available through either Marvel Studios or Disney Plus is limited. So far, it’s small things like the role of the tutor and governess for the character. Patti Lupone is reported to play Lilia Calderu, a witch in the coven.

Yet with all the anticipation, the head writer and all the supporters remain tight-lipped. In part, it’s because promotional actions are disallowed during the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. That’s why the controversy over changing the name is so dynamic and intriguing.

What Is in a Name? A Lot, According to the MCU

While the world waits for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is reportedly doing the unexpected: changing the name (yet again). It’s apparently a story-telling device to represent the pure chaos of the fan-favorite character.

@CultureCrage notes that, “The #Agatha spinoff show is reportedly changing titles on purpose to suggest Agatha is up to her old trickery”

The #Agatha spinoff show is reportedly changing titles on purpose to suggest Agatha is up to her old trickery 🟣 (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/2VnUiuzK1n — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 4, 2023

The Marvel Studio WandaVision spinoff encountered some setbacks, with Disney Plus Japan just confirming that it’s not on the 2023 roster. But it appears that in the meantime, the reveal that birthed the viral hashtag #AgathaAllAlong is keeping the Agatha Harkness spinoff interesting.

So far, it appears that the suggestions include:

House of Harkness

Coven of Chaos

Darkhold Diaries

If the plot device used in WandaVision shows anything, it’s that names matter. There’s a big difference between nosy Agnes and Agatha Harkness. It could be a trick from Marvel Studio, a genuine way to put feelers out into the community. Or it could be a hint at mischief to come, whether from the studio or beyond the fourth wall.

What do you think about the Agatha Harkness spinoff names? Pitch your take in the comments down below!