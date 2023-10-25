Judge Denies Jonathan Majors Case Dismissal, Trial Date Set

After multiple postponements and an attempt to dismiss the trial altogether, an official date has been set for the Jonathan Majors assault trial.

Actor Jonathan Majors was set to be the next big thing in Hollywood. After receiving critical acclaim and an Emmy Nomination for his performance in Lovecraft Country (2020), Majors continued to receive public attention for equally memorable performances in films like Devotion (2022), Magazine Dreams (2023), and Creed III (2023).

The actor’s popularity skyrocketed once he was cast as Kang the Conqueror, the main villain for phases five and six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing variations of the character in Loki (2022-present) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He is expected to continue playing Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). That is unless his legal troubles get in the way.

On March 25, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on charges of assault and harassment by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Since then, the press has covered every aspect of this story, ranging from Majors losing his representation and a commercial deal with the United States Army to his legal team declaring that he is the victim, accusing Jabbari of initiating the attack.

In the past few days, multiple new details have come to light. After numerous postponements, the judge presiding over the case has set a date for the trial to begin.

Jonathan Majors Case Officially Sets Trial Date

Since March, Jonathan Majors’ legal team has done everything to end this trial early. Led by Priya Chaudhry, the defense has attempted to have the case dismissed entirely, claiming that the state withheld evidence that would prove the actor’s innocence and cast suspicion on Grace Jabbari.

However, it seems that none of this has swayed the judge, who has rejected the motion to dismiss the case and established an official date for the trial to begin: November 29.

In response, the defense has filed a motion that certain pieces of evidence remain sealed so they may not enter public view, arguing that they can sway public opinion and influence Majors’ right to a fair trial. The state did not take a position on this, allowing the defense to submit the appropriate paperwork by November 6.

Although the defense and the prosecution disagree about who perpetrated the event, with both sides claiming it was the opposition, the start date has been confirmed. Only time will tell what details will come to light and how this will affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

