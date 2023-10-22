Marvel Quietly Introduces How to Replace Jonathan Majors

MCU fans might be shocked to see Loki Season 2 possibly introducing one way for the franchise to recast Jonathan Majors, and it won’t be what fans will probably want.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 has changed the Multiverse Saga, and it’s great to see Marvel Studios finally exploring where the franchise is going. After He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) died, it was up to Loki and Sylvie to figure out what to do next. Loki went forward to help the TVA and learned the dangers that the Multiverse brings, and the threat of Kang is imminent.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) abandoned Loki to rest in a new life because her work was done, and that all stops when Ravonna Renslayer and Victor Timely meet with Miss Minutes. Even after death, He Who Remains has a plan for what to do, and it makes a lot of sense for him to create a new variant in the sacred timeline that could become the new He Who Remains if Loki and Mobius aren’t careful.

Episode 3, “1893,” revealed that He Who Remains had some dark secrets with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and while fans might think about their comic background, something else could happen that would be a crazy parallel to Loki’s story. In the comics, Kang and Ravonna become lovers, and because of her, Kang loses against the Avengers.

Instead of following comics, Marvel might decide to do something bolder: make Ravonna a Kang variant, just like how Sylvie is a female variant of Loki in the Multiverse. If Marvel does this, it would make sense why he wouldn’t tell Ravonna because they could still be former lovers, but He Who Remains knew his own weakness in the end and must’ve ended things to avoid future wars or conflicts.

Renslayer as a Kang variant would make her even more dangerous in the eyes of Sylvie or Loki and also provides some interesting dynamics for future projects, but the real problem with this is that if Jonathan Majors is found guilty due to his legal trouble due to his trial over allegedly assaulting his partner, they would gender swap the villain. If this happens, some might feel like it’s a cheap move to change the villain radically, and others will claim that Marvel’s “wokeness” is ruining the MCU’s future.

It’s tough to imagine Renslayer stepping into Majors’ role if the trial declares Majors guilty. Sylvie has Renslayer under her watch and isn’t planning to give Renslayer a quick and easy death after the character messed with Sylvie for almost all of her life. If Renslayer dies right away, it won’t matter if she was a Kang variant because she would be dead, so the second half of Loki might bring some wild twists to the story that fans aren’t expecting to keep everything in an interesting place.

Watch Loki on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Marvel will gender-swap Kang the Conqueror? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!