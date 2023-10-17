Jonathan Majors’ Kang Won’t Be the Only Villain in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Amid ongoing controversy, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is gearing up for his long-awaited appearance in Season 2 of the smash hit Disney+ Loki show. Ahead of his debut, new insights have recently come to light about what we can expect to see from the nefarious supervillain in the coming episodes, and by the sounds of it, we have yet to meet the “definitive” Kang who will inevitably wreak havoc over the Multiverse.

It seems like the creative forces behind the Tom Hiddleston-fronted Loki spinoff have some big surprises in store for this season, and based on what we’ve seen so far, the stakes have never been higher. With the Sacred Timeline in jeopardy and millions of branched timelines being pruned out of existence, Loki and Co. will have to scramble to save the Multiverse from certain doom, all while going up against the next Thanos-level threat.

Loki Season 2 picks up immediately after the cliffhanger Season 1 finale and sees the titular God of Mischief trying to expose the Time Variance Authority (TVA), having now been clued into the danger He Who Remains’ Variants pose to the wider Multiverse now that he’s been eliminated.

The new batch of episodes sees many familiar faces reprising their roles, including Owen Wilson’s TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero’s Casey, and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes. They’re joined by MCU newcomers from the likes of Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, who plays the TVA’s quirky repairman, O.B., and Rafael Casal, who plays Hunter X-5.

Complete with a not-so-subtle Breaking Bad reference, Episode 2, titled “Braking Brad,” continued to lay the foundation for Kang/He Who Remains’ return, though it remains unclear when exactly we’ll see him pop up in Loki.

Of course, Marvel fans probably remember a different Kang Variant showing face in the post-credits for January’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which saw Loki and Mobius traveling back in time to see a presentation from experimental industrialist and inventor Victor Timely.

His cameo, in addition to early footage and trailers, signified that this would be the Kang variant taking center stage in Loki‘s sophomore season — a theory that was confirmed last month by executive producer Kevin Wright, who said Victory Timely would be “a big part” of the story.

But before then, many MCU fans were skeptical of Majors’ involvement in the series after he was seemingly edited out of a Loki Season 2 trailer shown at D23 following his March arrest, in which he was charged with assault and harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend. The actor is currently standing trial, and until he’s declared innocent or guilty, his role in upcoming Marvel projects, primarily Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), remains up in the air.

Now, with one variant already largely teased in the show’s marketing, Loki Episode 2 director Dan DeLeeuw recently revealed that Season 2 has yet to show the “definitive” Kang, who will almost certainly be the variant going up against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in epic team-ups like The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Speaking with Screen Rant about all things Kang, DeLeeuw teased that “there’s still someone yet to come out of the shadows,” a statement that seems to promise even more Kang Variants beyond Victor Timely and He Who Remains:

I love all the Kangs, I think Kang’s a great character. I don’t know that we’ve seen the definitive Kang yet, in terms of what I would envision the definitive Kang [to be]. I think there’s still someone yet to come out of the shadows.

Of course, with Loki and Sylvie having successfully stopped General Dox (Kate Dickie) from further pruning branched Multiverse timelines, it seems likely that the focus will shift to Kang’s arrival as early as the next episode. But who is this mysterious new Kang, and considering the severe accusations against Majors, how many Kangs could be featured in Loki‘s second season?

Well, from the looks of it, a lot. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealing hundreds of variants in its mid-credits scene with the Council of Kangs, there’s certainly potential for one of them to go head-to-head with the TVA in Season 2, specifically, a variant that looks to be Immortus, the blue-skinned, long-bearded leader of the Council of Kangs.

Reports during Loki Season 2’s production also indicated that Majors would portray multiple versions of the character in the show in the hopes of setting up wider ties to the MCU’s Multiverse, though considering just how drastically public opinion of Majors has changed since March, these Kang appearances could have been edited out, or erased altogether if they weren’t crucial to the story.

For now, we can only speculate about who this “definitive Kang” will be. Still, either way, a full-scale Multiversal War is undoubtedly on the horizon as Loki, Mobius, and the TVA continue their hunt for answers.

New episodes of Loki premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

