Marvel Leaks Iconic ‘Avengers’ Moment

Marvel has some merchandise leaking one Avengers moment that’s being recreated.

The Avengers are some of the biggest movies in pop culture. Whenever Marvel Studios releases one, big things happen, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is forever changed. When Ultron arrived, fans were introduced to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and saw Vision (Paul Bettany) created. When Thanos arrived, he wiped out half of all life, and in Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans got to see the Avengers defeat Thanos in an epic battle that still gives fans goosebumps.

No one expected to see Captain America wield Mjolnir and take on the Mad Titan, but we got to see that moment, and it was amazing, but Marvel isn’t done with the Avengers just yet. Despite being on a hiatus, the Avengers will return to face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) the time-traveling warlord who has come to conquer the “sacred timeline” that He Who Remains kept safe. The Multiverse Saga won’t be holding back as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) will tell the story of the biggest crossover ever done in live-action as several super hero teams like the X-Men and Fantastic Four should be there for one final battle.

These Avengers moments are special and truly something fans wish to recreate, but Marvel tends to alter them over time. For example, Endgame has been changed a few times over the years with more context that makes the movie feel more impactful, which is great to see, but some of the changes hurt the story Marvel is trying to tell.

When it came to special Avengers moments, Marvel decided to allow LEGO to recreate an iconic Avengers moment from The Avengers (2012) with Stark Tower being turned into the Avenger Tower, but there are some serious changes. Instead of being like the Tower fans saw in the first Avengers movie, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and even Falcon can be seen fighting around the building.

These heroes weren’t there for that fight, and some might argue that Ant-Man technically joined the fight due to the time-traveling moment, but the Wasp, Falcon, and Scarlet Witch were blipped. Obviously, Marvel doesn’t need their LEGO sets to be accurate, but it feels odd to base their set on the Chitauri invasion with Loki riding with his scepter and having the wrong super heroes in the moment. @Falconbricks shares the new online on X/Twitter, stating that the leaked LEGO set will be available later this year:

First look at the new LEGO Avengers Tower! Release: November 24th Price: $524.99 Pieces: 5201

If anything, Marvel should’ve committed to making the scene from Avengers: Endgame and be an excellent way to honor that movie once again, but for over $500, it seems that LEGO was compelled to give people more iconic characters than including extra HYDRA villains.

This is an awesome LEGO set with cool moments like Tony Stark entering his Iron Man suit, Hulk getting ready to punch some Chitauri, and Hawkeye doing his iconic jump from the balcony to shoot his final arrow. It’s a fantastic homage to the movie while also including some super heroes who weren’t there for a fun recreation of an Avengers moment.

