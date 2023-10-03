Hugh Jackman Will Reportedly Be Left Out of The MCU ‘X-Men’ Movie

MCU fans have been patiently waiting to see what Marvel will do with its own brand of the X-Men. Though it was announced that the company will be looking for a writer to helm the film, the team will reportedly be without Hugh Jackman and Wolverine.

Jackman dropped a massive bombshell that he was to return as Wolverine in the Deadpool 3 sequel. To add to his legacy, Jackman had also reportedly met with Kevin Feige to discuss the character’s longevity and how he will be necessary to the overall story and Secret Wars. Jackman returning at all was shocking enough, so it stands to reason that the beloved actor would undoubtedly have a more significant say in where his most iconic character ends up.

Deadpool 3 might be bringing in the mutants, but not in a serious way. There have been plenty of rumors that the story will involve Deadpool and Wolverine traversing through the previous Fox timeline and meeting up with former X-Men stars like Halle Berry as Storm and James Marsden as Psyclops. Though these rumors have not yet been substantiated, director Shawn Levy has stated that some casting announcements are true.

Considering Deadpool 3 will not seriously involve the X-Men, we imagine Marvel will not use the film to introduce the most important team in comics. Instead, the MCU X-Men film will stand independently without Hugh Jackman and Wolverine.

New Report Indicates ‘X-Men’ Will Not Involve Hugh Jackman

The current idea to reboot the #XMen in the MCU does NOT feature Wolverine on the team… There’s a reason why Marvel is starting to push the X-Men so hard across all mediums, and will continue to push them until they’re on the big screen.

Industry insider and rumor spinner Can We Get Some Toast has revealed a new report that indicates that the new X-Men movie will not feature Wolverine. This is surprising considering that Hugh Jackman met with Marvel brass to discuss his character’s importance to the Multiverse Saga.

Then again, it’s not as surprising, given the character’s origins in the comics. We imagine that Marvel might want to try and reboot the X-Men in the above image way that features a team with nothing to do with Wolverine. The original squad features Jean Grey (Marvel Girl), Beast, Iceman, Angel, and Cyclops.

Though the MCU film might not feature the old comic-accurate costumes, we can see the original team being the first of its kind, which can also lead to the additional variations that fans have come to know and love. The issue is that the Weapon X program took place years before the first X-Men team was formed, and it takes a while for Wolverine even to show up.

The original Fox-produced films touched on this with the First Class prequel story, where Professor Xavier approaches a “young” Logan and tells him to “F*** off.” Though Wolverine can eventually arrive at the mansion like he did in the Fox-produced films, he will take his time meeting the team.

It is a bit upsetting that Hugh Jackman would not rightfully be involved with the first MCU X-Men film, but it also makes sense for him only to appear slightly. Marvel is known for its post-credits scenes, and what better post-credit scene would there be if the X-Men team is formed and meets Jackman’s Wolverine?

The X-Men team has been a long time coming for Marvel, and the film would also need to stand on its own without relying on the star power of Hugh Jackman. Though fans would love to see him appear in the first film, we are happy with him being saved for a far more crucial story down the line.

What do you think of Hugh Jackman being left out of the X-Men movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!