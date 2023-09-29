Marvel’s Long-Awaited ‘X-Men’ Movie Takes Giant Leap Forward

Now that the WGA strike has concluded, writers worldwide are starting to get back to work. This has led to studios fast-tracking many delayed projects, which includes Marvel. The strikes hit the MCU hard, but now they are focusing on the long-awaited X-Men movie, which has taken a giant leap forward.

Fans have been waiting long for Marvel to include the X-Men in their plans, though it took some time as Fox had the rights to the franchise for many years. Once Disney absorbed 20th Century Studios, the team of mutants could fall right back under the umbrella of Marvel. The issue is that it has taken quite a long time for any mutants to be included.

Marvel has been sneaky about slowly working the mutant aspect into their stories, with Namor (Tenoch Huerta) being the first. Namor finally debuted in Black Panther 2, becoming the first MCU mutant. The second was Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who appeared in her own series and had her origin changed to match a mutant’s.

Doctor Strange 2 also brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, though Scarlet Witch mercilessly killed him. Though some mutants have been shown, the traditional X-Men team has failed to appear. Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but there is no telling if he will also appear in the MCU X-Men film.

Still, the Marvel-loving fanbase has been waiting a long time to hear news about a new X-Men movie told within the MCU, and that time has finally come.

Marvel Is Hiring Writers for the Official ‘X-Men’ Movie

Deadline has revealed that the writer’s strike ending has led to a considerable job offering regarding the X-Men movie. The MCU is now making it a point to offer a writer the coveted job of covering the mutant’s arrival, and that plan is to have meetings with writers starting this fall.

With the fall meetings, the goal is to hire someone by 2024, though there are reports that the timeframe will not be rushed. Deadline’s report indicates that Marvel will find their person by the top of 2024, meaning deciding who gets the coveted job to introduce the X-Men to the MCU will be selected early on.

Deadpool 3 figures to be a bigger introduction to the mutants in the MCU, as casting rumors have led to many reports of the 20th Century Studios actors making their returns, such as Halle Berry as Storm, James Marsden as Cyclops, and more. Despite that happening, Marvel will be bringing in a whole new cast to take on the role of the comic’s most important team.

The X-Men are also an integral part of Secret Wars, which is the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. The story follows the would-be destruction of the Multiverse and the inclusion of practically every Marvel character ever. That’s not to say that the MCU can fit every actor who has appeared in a Marvel-based property, but we could see the mutants of past and present reuniting to stop Doctor Doom.

We can’t wait to see what the MCU can do with the characters, especially as the Fox-produced films failed to impress fans. We also hope to see Jackman return as Wolverine for the long-awaited MCU X-Men film.

