Disney Burying ‘X-Men’ Amid Latest Developments

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a groundbreaking and continuously evolving film and television franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide. One of the most anticipated and speculated-upon developments within the MCU has been the inclusion of the X-Men, a beloved group of mutants with extraordinary abilities that has been a cornerstone of Marvel Comics for decades.

The X-Men, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, made their comic book debut in 1963. Their stories have consistently explored themes of prejudice, identity, and the struggle for acceptance, resonating with readers and fans on a profound level. Over the years, the X-Men franchise expanded to include a wide array of characters, each with their own unique powers and personal journeys.

However, despite the popularity of the X-Men in the comics, their on-screen presence had been largely separate from the MCU due to licensing agreements. The film rights for the X-Men were held by 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), resulting in a series of X-Men movies that existed in their own cinematic universe. This separation created a distinct divide between the MCU and the X-Men franchise, with fans often speculating about the potential for a crossover.

In a monumental move that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox, which included the film rights to the X-Men characters, in 2019. This acquisition paved the way for the X-Men to finally join the MCU, bringing these iconic characters and their rich storytelling potential under the same cinematic umbrella. The inclusion of the X-Men within the MCU opened up a multitude of possibilities. Fans have eagerly awaited news about how the X-Men will be introduced and integrated into the existing MCU narrative.

Will they be newcomers to a world already filled with superheroes, or will their origin stories be reimagined to fit within the established MCU timeline? These questions have fueled endless speculation and excitement among fans, but there hasn’t been a ton of information given yet as to what we’ll see from the X-Men, other than the upcoming Deadpool 3 film and a couple of announced projects.

Marvel’s focus on resurrecting characters like Daredevil and Punisher has sparked speculation among fans about the potential revival of Legion, the series led by Aubrey Plaza. Despite its ties to the X-Men universe and the prevalent concept of Multiverse exploration in recent Marvel productions, it appears unlikely that the next installment of Legion will return anytime soon, according to reports for GFR. Unlike Daredevil’s resurgence on Disney+, Legion, which concluded after three seasons in 2019, seems distant from such a revival.

Notably, FX’s exceptional X-Men series, Legion, has yet to find a place on Disney+ and has yet to gain recognition from Marvel. Premiering on FX in 2017, the show created by Noah Hawley was among the array of Marvel-based adaptations for television in recent decades. Set in a distinct timeline from the X-Men film series, which remained prominent in the 2010s, the series centered around Dan Stevens portraying the protagonist, David Haller. Haller, diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age, navigates adulthood while grappling with his mutant abilities intertwined with his mental condition. The narrative delves into Haller’s struggle against malevolent forces attempting to exploit his powers, all while the audience remains uncertain about the unfolding events.

Legion‘s ensemble cast included Rachel Keller as David’s girlfriend, Sydney “Syd” Barrett, and Aubrey Plaza as Lenore “Lenny” Busker, both of whom contribute their unique abilities and personal support to aid Legion in his journey. Plaza’s Lenny becomes David’s closest confidant after their meeting at Clockworks Psychiatric Hospital, sharing a bond rooted in their respective struggles. Meanwhile, Syd, with the ability to swap minds through touch, forms a crucial alliance with David during their time at the psychiatric facility.

Despite Legion‘s distinct narrative and compelling characters, it has yet to be embraced by Disney+ and remains unacknowledged by Marvel, in contrast to the successful revival of other Marvel properties. As Marvel revisits past characters and concepts, Legion‘s return remains uncertain, leaving fans awaiting potential news of its future.

What makes it even more unlikely is the fact that Aubrey Plaza is set to play a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2023), which is expected to be released next year. It’s not out of the question that an actress could play two different roles in the MCU, but it seems very unlikely.

What do you think of the MCU’s future with the X-Men? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!