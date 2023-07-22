Marvel Goes Too Far, Officially Replaces Frank Castle For ‘Punisher’ Series

Frank Castle won’t be returning for The Punisher, which no one expected.

Marvel is known to do replacements all the time. Look at Captain America. Steve Rogers was the man for a very long time until one day, Marvel realized that Sam Wilson’s Falcon could take his place. Almost every Marvel character has someone else who has filled in for them or taken their place, and it’s pretty clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to take notes and normally follow through.

Recently, The Punisher in Marvel Comics has been dealing with The Hand and trying to keep his wife alive after she was resurrected. The series obviously took a turn because Frank Castle is no longer the star of the show. Joe Garrison is.

Marvel announced yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con that a new Punisher series is happening and gave fans a sneak peak of what to expect:

JUST ANNOUNCED AT #MARVELSDCC: Frank Castle has disappeared, but a new Punisher saga begins. Joe Garrison, a retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent, is brought back into the action after his past rears its violent head. Read more: https://t.co/53vrhUEeoQ pic.twitter.com/my3d3SYCK1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2023

While Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as the Punisher for the MCU, it’s not clear how long the actor will have the role. Playing Frank Castle demands a lot of action stunts and preparation, which Bernthal can easily do right now, but one day he will get too old for it. Marvel Studios isn’t slowing down on their content, so Marvel is likely seeing the opportunity to introduce someone else to take his mantle.

Other people have taken the role of Punisher in the comics, but Marvel loves to take inspiration from newer stuff recently, and after seeing how Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel directly changed her powers in comics.

This led to Marvel having a radically new character, and unfortunately, the same might happen with Frank Castle. It’s only a matter of time before Marvel runs out of stories to tell in live-action with Bernthal and starts to wonder when the right time to set up his replacement will be.

Do you think Jon Bernthal will be replaced in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!